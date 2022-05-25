(The Center Square) – In the ongoing debate about whether state government should dictate local tax issues comes a proposed amendment to the Missouri Constitution.
Senate Joint Resolution 38 would require voters in November to approve or reject a constitutional amendment giving the General Assembly the ability to increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners. Currently, only one police force meets that criterion—Kansas City.
The legislature also passed Senate Bill 678, increasing Kansas City’s required portion of general revenue for the police department from 20% to 25%.
Republicans throughout this year’s legislative session stated Kansas City was part of the national “defund the police” movement. Last year, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and the city council attempted to transfer $42.3 million of the police department’s $239 million budget to community services and engagement initiatives. The police board, comprised of Lucas and four members appointed by the governor, successfully sued to get the money restored.
Kansas City’s police force went under state control in the 1930s after a corruption scandal. St. Louis’ police began oversight by a state-appointed board during the civil war, but the city regained control in 2013.
During end-of-session press conferences, leaders of both parties criticized taking away local control for political posturing.
“I think that conversation in this building is a fallacy,” Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, said. “Everybody uses it to their advantage. … In general, we’re all guilty of using local control when we want to use local control.”
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said Senate Bill 678 was an overreach.
“I didn’t realize I was such an advocate for local control until I got to the Legislature and was just blown away with the amount of legislation we see where the Republicans come after municipalities,” Quade said. “Let those locally elected folks dictate how they spend their money and what they spend it on.”
Lucas was at the White House meeting with President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland about increasing funding for public safety initiatives the same day the legislation passed.
“I do not think, necessarily, that someone in outstate Missouri has better answers for policing than somebody in the core of Kansas City,” Lucas told reporters in the White House briefing room. “What we’ve been able to do, both with American Rescue Plan funding and our collaboration with folks at the state and federal level, is come up with solutions like more officers that my friends in the legislature and the governor are asking for. I do not support anything that takes away our ability to work with our local police department and neighborhood leaders in terms of how we get to better solutions for violent crime.”