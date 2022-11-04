(The Center Square) – Missourians statewide will be asked on Nov. 8 to amend its Constitution to increase minimum funding for a police force controlled by a state board.
There's only one department controlled by the state – Kansas City – but it's not mentioned in the ballot language. So voters will decide whether or not to mandate a state-controlled police department should receive 20% of a city's budget.
Amendment Four was sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, and signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson. In a recent legislative column, Luetkemeyer said it answers "radical actions by the Kansas City Mayor and City Council in 2021 to strip $42 million from the police department budget."
Luetkemeyer said the reduction was one-fifth of the department's budget. A court overturned the budget cuts, "but that ruling didn't prevent future efforts by the city to defund the police," Luetkemeyer wrote.
In an interview with The Center Square, Kansas City Democrat Mayor Quinton Lucas said he pushed for increasing police officer salaries during his term and supports law enforcement. He said those voting outside of Kansas City on the amendment should understand the precedent it will set if passed.
"This doesn't guarantee more funding for police officer salaries or more resources for officers," Lucas said. "All it does is centralize bureaucracy and control into Jefferson City."
The police board is comprised of five members appointed by the governor and the current mayor. Lucas said he wouldn't want a future Democrat governor appointing progressives to the board.
"Would you want them making important decisions about public safety or should those decisions be made closer to home?" Lucas asked. "To me, this is about small government and small 'c' conservatism. I'm proud to say I'm a small 'c' conservative in the sense I want local decisions made by local people who can have control rather than big ideas from Washington, D.C., or Jefferson City."
The Kansas City police board was created in the 1930s after a corruption scandal. St. Louis' police department was run by a state board since the civil war until it gained control a few years ago. Luetkemeyer wrote the crime rate in Kansas City would be lowered by approving the amendment.
"Over the past few weeks and months, I've heard from many of you concerned about rising crime and the lack of support for law enforcement in our community," wrote Luetkemeyer, who is running against Democrat Sarah Shorter to represent District 34. "We can do something about it."
Lucas acknowledged how changes in law enforcement budgets would result in a "defund the police" charge.
"I get it and we've been in battles about police funding and all of that all around the country," Lucas said. "But this can be very bad for Missouri in the future. I think some of these conservative legislators pushing this will rue the day they decided to let bureaucrats have control over local decisions and unfunded mandates without a check called the ballot box by local people."
The Kansas City Chamber of Commerce opposes Amendment four, stating local officials should handle local budget decisions. Lucas said he hasn't had ongoing discussions with Luetkemeyer about the initiative.
"He's afraid there might be radicals that truly defund the police and he mischaracterized my desire to have more control," Lucas said. "He has this view that someday San Francisco radicals will take over Kansas City and there will be no police funding. That won't happen."
Lucas also admitted Kansas City's crime rate must be addressed.
"We're on a list that we don't want to be on with Baltimore, Chicago, New Orleans, Memphis and, with all do respect, St. Louis," Lucas said. "That's why our Chamber said if there's a way we can make a difference, it's through more local influence. And that's what we're going to do. I don't want us to continue the status quo with state-controlled bureaucracy leading to terrible outcomes year after year."