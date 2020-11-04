(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Parson will earn his first full term as governor, cruising to a 500,000-vote win over Democratic challenger Nicole Galloway in Missouri’s gubernatorial race.
Missouri voters Tuesday also approved Amendment 3, which essentially undoes their 2018 adoption of "Clean Missouri," which made the state the nation’s first to create a demographers office to draft legislative maps after the decennial Census headcount.
With 3,491 of 3,692 precincts reporting (94.6 percent of the turnout), 1.3 million Missourians approved Amendment 3, securing its passage by a 53 to 47 percent margin.
The measure transfers responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from a nonpartisan state demographer – installed in with 2018’s Clean Missouri’s adoption by 62 percent – back to a governor-appointed commission of state lawmakers. It also makes Missouri the nation’s first state to exclude children and non-citizens from legislative district counts.
“The people of Missouri were loud and clear today in rejecting out-of-state meddling in our elections. Amendment 3 will continue to keep our communities whole in next year’s redistricting process,” Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst said early Wednesday.
The proposal was partially drafted by the National Republican Redistricting Trust law firm Graves Garrett LLC, supported by the American Legislative Exchange Council and spearheaded in the state by the Fair Missouri committee, the Missouri Farm Bureau and Northwest Missouri Conservatives PAC, who argued Amendment 3 would stop gerrymandering, preserve rural and minority voting power, and strengthen "Clean Missouri" reforms.
Fair Missouri has spent just under $250,000 in support of the proposal while Amendment 3 opponent Clean Missouri spent $5.5 million fighting the measure.
“We were outspent more than 150-to-1, but this result shows that the power of grassroots politics can still overcome the influence of huge donors,” Hurst said. “We appreciate all of the support from the Missourians who joined us in this guerrilla campaign on behalf of the people of our state.”
“We are of course very disappointed that the politicians’ lies and deception appear to have been effective enough to pass Amendment 3. Thousands of volunteers from across the state and across the political spectrum have been working for years to pass and then defend fair redistricting rules in our constitution, and today we came up short,” the Clean Missouri campaign said in a statement.
With 3,633 of 3,692 precincts reporting (98.4 percent), Parson had garnered 57.3 percent – 1.656 million of more than 2.85 million votes cast – to Galloway’s 1.17 million votes, or 40.5 percent.
Parson, 65, assumed the governor’s office when Eric Greitens resigned in 2018. He becomes the first sitting Republican governor in 32 years to win a general election in Missouri.
“This election was about preserving freedom, capitalism and the rule of law,” Parson said. “There is more work to be done, and that work starts tomorrow, as the next term for governor.”
Parson was congratulated by Uniting Missouri chairman John Hancock and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, chair of the Republican Governors Association.
“On behalf of America’s Republican governors, I congratulate Gov. Mike Parson on his victory in the great state of Missouri,” Abbott said in a statement. “As a veteran, former sheriff, and small business owner, Gov. Parson has witnessed firsthand the everyday challenges Missourians face and is the right leader to ensure that the Show-Me State bounces back stronger than ever.”
Galloway, 38, the only woman and Democrat holding statewide office as Missouri auditor, appeared in October polls to be whittling away at double-digit leads for Parson in September, but her focus on Parson’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic failed to gain traction across the state’s rural Republican areas.
“Over the course of this campaign, we built a coalition of Missourians that were united around a few simple values,” Galloway said, “that we can no longer ignore science and the growing threat of COVID-19.”