David Liapis said voters in Missouri have a lot to consider as they ponder the prospect of expanding term limits for lawmakers across the state.
“It’s a very complicated subject,” Liapis, director of communications and board member for the American Leadership & Policy Foundation said. “There’s the question of were we ever intended to have career politicians. At the same time, there are some benefits to having background and experience. We can’t just have a knee-jerk reaction on an issue that’s worth looking into. I think we should be very deliberate in making a determination.”
Currently, only one-third of the six executive-level posts in the state are governed by term limits, with the governor and state treasurer both being limited to two full terms. The state’s attorney general, auditor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state are all open posts in terms of how long an individual can serve in those positions.
While Liapis stressed that ALPF has no official position on the issue, he added it may be time for leaders to give the matter greater thought and consideration.
“I think maybe it’s something we should do more research on,” he said. “I think it’s an issue that needs to be backed up by data and now just fueled by emotion.”
According to News-Press Now, the last time Missouri residents voted on the issue of term limits was almost three decades ago when three out of every four voters cast ballots in favor of placing limits on how long lawmakers can serve in Jefferson City.
Republican state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville is among the lawmakers supporting the change in policy this time around. The freshmen lawmaker sponsored the joint resolution that is now on the ballot for voters after being approved by the legislature in 2019.
Between now Election Day in November, Liapis said ALPF plans on keeping a close watch to see how the issue unfolds.
“We want to see how the dialogue goes and if this kind of thing will become a national movement,” he said. “It should really be interesting.”