(The Center Square) – The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education offered updated guidance for schools ahead of the upcoming school year after Gov. Mike Parson met with educational leaders throughout the state.
Schools nationwide are working to develop plans for students as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in some areas.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Health and Senior Services issued updated school guidance on Monday that addresses additional issues. It includes how schools should handle COVID-19 cases in the school community and how to help local health officials with contact tracing.
Parson recently met with educators and administrators in the Jefferson City, Neosho, Springfield, St. Louis, Kansas City and Northeast Missouri regions, according to a news release.
The governor said schools are planning in-person instruction, remote learning and hybrid plans that include both in-person and remote classes.
“There is no one-size-fits-all approach,” Parson said. “Every school district will look different based on the needs of its students and community.”
The State Emergency Management Agency is working on distributing 1.8 million cloth masks to school districts. $7.5 million of the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund has been allocated to a cost-share program with local counties to help schools cover the costs of personal protective equipment, cleaning and medical supplies for school buildings and buses. Districts can also use Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief Funds provided under the CARES Act for COVID-19 related expenses, according to the news release.
“As we move forward with this school year, we remain focused on the health and safety of our students, school staff, and communities as a whole,” Parson said.
Parson plans to meet college and university leaders this week to discuss reopening plans.