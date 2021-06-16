(The Center Square) – Missouri’s unemployment rate increased slightly in May – a shortage of semiconductor chips and people continuing to collect increased federal unemployment benefits are the reason why.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by a tenth of a percentage point, rising to 4.2 percent in May from 4.1 percent in April, according to information released Wednesday by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC). The national unemployment rate decreased from 6.1% in April to 5.8% in May. Missouri’s rate was 5.4 percentage points lower than May 2020 when pandemic restrictions resulted in significant economic declines.
MERIC’s reported the increase “appears to be related to a temporary shortage in the supply of semiconductor chips, which caused production slowdowns in some manufacturing industries.”
As most of the state lifted pandemic restrictions during the last few months, Michael Eaton, executive director of the Missouri Association of Manufacturers, contacted and visited manufacturing facilities throughout the state. Their top problem: The extra $300-per-week federal pandemic unemployment compensation, which Gov. Mike Parson ended on June 12.
“All I was hearing from manufacturers around the state was we had to get that lifted because nobody wants to work if they can stay home and get a pretty decent paycheck, so to speak,” Eaton said. “It’s way too soon to see what kind of impact that will have. But that was the No. 1 issue.”
Missouri’s seasonally adjusted non-farm payroll employment was 2,818,000 in May 2021, up by 6,000 from the revised April 2021 figure, according to MERIC. Goods-producing industries gained 1,500 jobs over the month, all in manufacturing. MERIC reported the gains were enough to offset an employment loss in motor vehicle manufacturing due to a shortage of semiconductor chips for on-board computers.
MERIC reported the easing of COVID-19 restrictions helped service-providing industries gain 4,500 jobs between April and May 2021. Increases were in professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and educational and health services. Trade, transportation & utilities lost 3,800 jobs.
“All I can say is there are a lot of jobs out there,” Eaton said. “With our governor lifting those additional benefits, I would think you will see an uptick in applicants. Our manufacturers are so desperate. You can pretty much walk in and they’re paying $15, $16 or upwards of $20 an hour for their open positions on production lines. For starting pay, that’s not a bad hourly rate in Missouri.”
Manufacturers often can be found in clusters throughout the state, Eaton said. Typically, the companies don’t compete for business as they specialize in specific production areas. However, they’re now competing for employees.
“They’re poaching each other’s workers and putting signs on their fences to show their hourly rates,” Eaton said. “Manufacturers always support each other and share information about supply chain issues, but now the gloves are off when it comes to getting applicants.”
Eaton said the high cost and procurement of raw materials are far more prevalent than a chip shortage.
“We have 6,500-plus manufacturers in the state and three-fourths have 15 employees or less,” Eaton said. “They are in facilities like metal fabrication or cutting for certain components. These places are just trying to get their hands on enough steel or lumber and the costs of those are 300% of what they were.”
Missouri’s not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate increased six-tenths of a percentage point to 4.7% from April’s 4.1%, according to MERIC. In addition to the chip shortage, MERIC’s report attributed the increase to “chilly, rainy weather that put a damper on outdoor activities.”