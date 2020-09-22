(The Center Square) – With many parents cutting work hours to help their children with remote schooling, U.S. Sen Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, wants to provide some financial relief.
Hawley has yet to file the legislation but said in an announcement that his measure would grant parents of virtual learners “$1,200 in direct cash assistance per month every month through June 2021 to help cover lost work shifts or wages.”
"I have been calling for assistance for working families since day one and the return of the school year only makes the issue that much more urgent,” Hawley said. “School closures, disruption of the standard academic calendar, hybrid and distance-learning models, and other changes have forced parents to seek alternative work arrangements or leave the workforce altogether. Since the government has asked them to deal with these realities, it falls on us to help them through it. Working families need relief as soon as possible."
The shift to virtual learning across the country has become a massive economic drain.
A study from BankRate found 3 out of 5 parents nationwide said remote learning will negatively impact their finances, with more than a third saying they would have to either reduce their hours at work or quit altogether.
A study by Baron’s estimates the number of single-parent or dual-income families forced to either reduce hours or quit a job altogether could sap $700 billion in productivity and lost revenue from the American economy.