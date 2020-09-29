(The Center Square) – Despite the Herculean efforts of many drivers, the trucking industry continues to struggle with shortages only made steeper in the age of COVID-19.
With the impact felt by the virus still lingering, Des Moines Area Community (DMACC) Transportation Institute director Dave Pfiffner told Missourinet.com that the situation isn’t expected to change anytime soon for an industry that was already facing major challenges.
“If you look at the average age of a truck driver out there now – it’s in the mid-50s – it’s a very grey fleet,” he told the online news site. “A lot of folks looking to retire over the next five to ten years and there’s not as many people coming in on the other end to make up for those losses.”
Online industry news site CDLife.com reported that the turnover rate at carriers with more than $30 million in annual revenue dropped by 12 percentage points in the second quarter of 2020, with the drop at smaller carriers dropping by 10 percentage points.
“The second quarter was a tumultuous one for trucking, and the broader economy, as restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 had significant impacts on the country,” American Trucking Associations Chief Economist Bob Costello said in a news release. “The coronavirus had a profound impact on the driver market – particularly in the first part of the second quarter. But by the end of the quarter, we had begun to see the market tighten again as various restrictions began to be lifted.”
With the calendar just turning to fall, the Missouri Department of Transportation is now working to address a shortage of 400 plow truck drivers and heavy equipment operators.