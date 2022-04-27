(The Center Square) – The Missouri Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday a constitutional challenge to the state’s Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) must be heard at the circuit court instead of waiting for the results of other lawsuits.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed HB 85, or SAPA, into law last June. The law establishes civil liability and monetary damages of $50,000 per occurrence if state and local law enforcement cooperate with federal officials to enforce any laws, rules, orders or actions violating a Missourian’s Second Amendment rights.
The City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jackson County sued the state in circuit court, seeking a declaration the law is unconstitutional and an injunction prohibiting enforcement of SAPA. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt prevailed, as Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green ruled the city and counties could get legal clarification from pending cases.
In a 6-1 verdict, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled the city and counties were entitled to a judgment on the law by the circuit court and sent it back to the court for further proceedings.
The City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jackson County released a statement after the ruling conveying their satisfaction with the ruling and anticipating a favorable result in circuit court.
“Municipalities and law enforcement groups across Missouri are coming together to challenge HB85, which takes away critical tools we need to protect communities from gun violence,” according to the statement. “St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Jackson County are pleased with today’s decision and look forward to a ruling that overturns this dangerous, blatantly unconstitutional legislation.”
During arguments before the Missouri Supreme Court in February, Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer argued the cities could attain a ruling in the matter through as many as five SAPA lawsuits filed at the circuit court level. He also argued against the claim the law violated the federal supremacy clause.
Judge Zel M. Fischer wrote in a dissenting opinion the city and counties could raise the constitutionality of SAPA in any future litigation regarding the law.
“Nevertheless, I encourage a prompt resolution of this case on remand by the circuit court so individual cases involving actual controversies will not be stalled pending the facial constitutional challenge pleaded in this case,” Fisher wrote.
According to SAPA, any entity or person who knowingly acts under any federal or state law to deprive a Missouri citizen of their rights or privileges ensured by the federal and state constitution to keep and bear arms will be liable. In addition to the monetary damages, attorney fees and costs may be awarded. The individual’s employer found liable is responsible for paying the damages, attorney’s fees and court costs of litigation.
The U.S. Department of Justice also filed a lawsuit against Missouri in February, alleging SAPA declares invalid five categories of federal firearms laws. The lawsuit stated SAPA deters and penalizes federal, state and local law enforcement officers from enforcing those laws.