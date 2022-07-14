(The Center Square) – Missouri school districts and other political subdivisions no longer are immune to workers’ compensation retaliation claims, after a school custodian who failed a drug test won his case.
Travis Poke, a custodian for the Independence School District, injured himself while folding a cafeteria table in December 2019 and aggravated the injury lifting a full garbage bag a month later. He independently sought medical treatment and was diagnosed with a hernia.
He filed a workers’ compensation claim with the school district. He provided a treatment provider, authorized by the district, and a requested urine sample.
When he returned to work, he was discharged by the school district because the urine sample tested positive for marijuana, a violation of the school’s drug policy. The school district denied Poke’s workers’ compensation claim because of his positive drug test.
Poke took legal action, but the circuit court ruled against him and stated “Missouri school districts have sovereign immunity with respect to workers’ compensation claims.”
But the Missouri Supreme Court, in a 7-0 decision this week, reversed the circuit court’s decision, sent the case back to the jurisdiction and stated political subdivisions don’t have immunity.
“The issue before this court, therefore, is not whether Poke has a valid claim of retaliation,” Justice Robin Ransom wrote in the eight-page decision. “Instead, the only issue is whether such claims can be asserted against the school district by any employee under any circumstances.”
The ruling stated the plain language of the Missouri statutes shows the general assembly waived “whatever immunity the school district might have had.”
In 1973, Missouri added a law stating no employer or agent shall discharge or discriminate against any employee for exercising any rights and gave employees the right to pursue civil action for damages against their employer. In 2017, lawmakers added a sentence stating it would be unlawful for an employer to terminate an employee if the "motivating factor" was exercising any of the employee's rights.
Attorney Robert A. Bruce, who represented Poke and argued the case before the Supreme Court, said the ruling gives public employees the same right as private employees to take legal action.
“Every public employee who doesn't have 'State of Missouri' on their check has a cause of action today that they didn't have yesterday,” Bruce said in an interview with The Center Square. “Although private employees have had it since 1974, these workers have been denied that for almost 50 years.”
Bruce argued the law protecting workers from retaliation for filing claims included both state and political subdivisions. However, the Supreme Court said they would later consider the impact of the law as it relates to state employees.
“If you asked 90% of people, they’d probably say, of course, you can’t take action if you’re a school district, Walmart or any employer,” Bruce said. “But that wasn’t the case. This was just one of those things people assumed. It’s probably not going to change day-to-day life, but it’s good for people to have the options the legislature has given them to protect their job and themselves.”
Messages to J. Drew Marriott and Ryan VanFleet, who represented the Independence School District, were not returned.