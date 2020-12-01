(The Center Square) – The Missouri Senate convened Tuesday with the chamber’s Appropriations Committee holding afternoon hearings on a proposed $1.27 billion supplemental budget adopted by the House more than two weeks ago.
The Senate delayed its two-day extraordinary session originally scheduled for Nov. 17-18 because several legislative staffers and at least one senator tested positive for COVID-19.
Gov. Mike Parson called the session to approve his plan to allocate $1.27 billion remaining from the $3 billion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money the state received in March.
The Missouri House approved the supplemental budget when it adopted House Bill 14 in a 133-5 vote on Nov. 12. The Senate is expected to discuss and adopt HB 14 following floor hearings Tuesday and Wednesday.
Parson has also agreed with legislative leaders to expand the extraordinary sessions to include proposed bills outlining COVID-19 liability protections for businesses and employers.
A proposed pandemic liability bill has not emerged, but legislation could take shape in the Senate over the next two days that could be taken up by the House in another extraordinary session this month or when the 2021 Legislature convenes Jan. 6.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat who Parson defeated in the Nov. 3 gubernatorial election, on Monday released her sixth report detailing how the state has spent federal stimulus dollars intended to bolster its COVID-19 response.
According to the report, Missouri has spent $1.5 billion in CARES Act funding, including $188.5 million in October.
More than $340 million of the $1.5 billion was directed into the state’s Medicaid program, MO HealthNet, and $521 million was granted to continues and cities, according to the update.
Other expenditures from the CARES Act money includes $250 million for “cash management needs” in the state budget’s General Revenue Fund. Up to $750 million for budget stabilization and other short-term needs has been authorized by the Legislature.
Money used for such “cash management needs” comes with a stipulation – it must be repaid to the state’s Emergency Management Federal Stimulus Fund before June 30, 2021, when this fiscal year ends.
Other funding has been provided to schools, institutions of higher education, child care providers and nursing facilities; and used for food and nutrition programs, mental health services, purchase of personal protective equipment and other disaster relief purposes, Galloway’s office said in a statement accompanying the report.
HB 14, the supplemental budget adopted by the House that senators will review Tuesday and Wednesday, largely gave Parson all he asked for in his request.
Under HB 14, the governor’s office will receive $764 million, including $140 million for testing, tracing, and virus mitigation; school districts will receive $75 million to pay for school lunch programs; and the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will receive $34 million to pay for unemployment assistance programs.
Parson’s funding request also included $2 million for a pre-trial witness protection fund created by lawmakers
Under the broad outlines of HB 14:
- the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) would receive at least $141 million
- the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program would receive $96.8 million
- $75.66 million would go to the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) School Nutrition Services Program (SNSP) to reimburse schools for school food programs
- $40.1 million would be allocated to the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR)
- $23 million would be allocated to the Department of Economic Development
- $5.2 million would go to the Department of Mental Health and the state’s pharmacy reimbursement allowance fund would see a $43 million boost.