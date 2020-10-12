(The Center Square) — Daily watchers of Missouri’s ’Show Me Strong’ website tracking COVID-19 infections and deaths in the state were alarmed Saturday when the number of new reported cases more than doubled in one day, topping 5,000.
By Sunday, state officials were attributing Saturday’s spike to a “database extract error” related to efforts by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) since Sept. 28 to upgrade its online coronavirus dashboard to include integrated public health, economic, employment and social impact indicators into the updates.
“When this issue was initially raised Saturday morning, the dashboard team began working through the data to identify the problem,” DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams said in a statement. “While our updated internal processes serve the purpose of reporting data with greater granularity, finalizing the new approach to replace manual entry presents our team with technical challenges that we are working through.”
DHSS said Sunday it would update the site with correct numbers but, as of mid-day Monday, the numbers posted Saturday remain the same: 144,230 reported cases, up more than 5,066 cases since Friday, and 2,422 deaths since March.
According to DHSS, the inflated numbers are likely a duplicate entry of at least one set of cumulative statistics that occurred Oct. 10, incorrectly adding already counted cases over the previous 24 to 72 hours.
The 5,066 cases reported into the system would more than double the previous single-day high in Missouri for COVID-19 positive diagnoses. The state’s previous single day high of 2,084 new cases was set on July 30.
According to the data – which is still on the site – 835 new cases were reported in the Kansas City metro area and more than 580 in Jackson County.
The disputed data states deaths increased by 27 to bring the total to 2,422 between Friday and Saturday, and that 1,313 people were hospitalized as of Friday, the second-most for any single day in Missouri since the pandemic began in March.
Although the data will be revised, the trends indicate COVID-19 is not fading in Missouri and, some fear, is poised for a dramatic spread, especially in rural communities.
Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson, himself emerging from quarantine last week after being diagnosed with the virus on Sept. 23, on Friday ordered a review of COVID-19 deaths at state veterans nursing homes.
A Friday news release by the Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) stated it is unknown how many of 51 deaths at Missouri veterans homes reported this month can be attributed to COVID-19, but until September, there had been only one death at a veterans home classified as an “active” COVID-19 case.
“We are deeply saddened by the news of the deaths in four of our Missouri Veterans Homes,” Parson said. “As a veteran myself, I care a great deal about the quality of care our veterans receive at the veterans homes in our state and have raised an alarm bell more than once when I felt we as a state weren’t meeting the standard of care I believe they are owed.”
The MVC operates homes in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, Mt. Vernon, St. James, St. Louis and Warrensburg with a combined capacity of 1,350 residents.
As of Friday, the homes had 132 “active” COVID-19 cases among veterans and 33 staff with the largest outbreaks at Cape Girardeau, 57 veterans and 12 staff; St. James, 24 vets and nine staff; and Mt. Vernon, 27 veterans and four staff.
“The recent sudden positive case growth among staff and residents in our Veterans Homes, and most importantly, the tragic loss of lives of veterans in our care are, in my opinion, unacceptable,” Parson said.