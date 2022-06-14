(The Center Square) – Federal COVID-19 stimulus funds will continue to be distributed by the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) to organizations dealing with the pandemic’s impact on the food system.
Last year, MDA awarded approximately $395,000 to eight organizations. Congress appropriated the stimulus funds in response to the pandemic’s impact on the food system. The funds flow through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
Specialty crops are fruits, vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, honey, horticultural and nursery crops, including floriculture, according to the USDA.
The MDA is currently accepting proposals to fund projects for this year. The MDA will consider grant awards up to $50,000 for a specific project to begin this fall and conclude in February 2025.
Priority will be given to projects responding to problems caused by the pandemic, including protecting farmworkers from COVID-19 and responding to supply chain disruptions.
Last year, the Webb City Farmers Market received two grants worth $94,939 for separate projects. A $44,939 grant created and shared educational videos on the challenges of growing eight specialty crops, including harvesting, marketing, best practices and other issues surrounding farming in southwest Missouri. It received $50,000 to establish a hands-on education site focusing on growing blackberries, elderberries and high tunnel strawberries.
In a media release announcing the new round of available grants, the MDA stated it hopes the program expands agricultural markets on local, regional and international levels. The grants also are provided to develop distribution channels for specialty crops and increase education, research, marketing and promotion. The development of food safety strategies and crop-specific solutions for dealing with various diseases and pests also will be considered for funding.
Two of Missouri’s higher education institutions received grants last year. The University of Missouri received $49,906 for developing nine breeding selections of the black walnut for orchard adoption and genomic tools to accelerate it as a nut or kernel crop. Lincoln University received $49,843 to increase the growing, cooking and consuming of native edible plants, such as wild leeks, onions, mints and cattail.