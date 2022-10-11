(The Center Square) – As the November midterm elections approach, leaders from both parties in the Missouri Senate believe voters are evaluating legislative candidates by their party affiliation – not on their positions on local issues.
"It used to be the phrase was 'all politics is local,'" said Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, in a meeting with reporters toward the end of the special legislative session. "And it is now turned into all politics is national."
Missouri voters will elect 17 Senators and 163 members of the House of Representatives in November. Missourians also will elect a replacement for retiring Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and all eight members of Congress in the state.
Republican incumbents Mike Bernskoetter and Sandy Crawford are running unopposed for their Senate seats. Republicans Jill Carter, who has never held political office and Curtis Trent, who served six years in the House, also are unopposed. Republican Travis Fitzwater, who was term-limited in the House, is running against Libertarian Catherine Dreher. Brian Williams is the only Democrat incumbent Senator running unopposed.
"I would argue that a lot of people in state of Missouri know Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden and Donald Trump and Mike Pence more than they know who some of the big players are down here," Rizzo said. "We need to really to focus on local issues that affect families – working families in the state of Missouri and middle-income families. We need to help them understand that we are working hard to offset some of the bad ideas that come through Jefferson City and that we need more people in our caucus is to continue that work."
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said the Republican message would contrast with the Democrats during campaigns.
"The tension is pretty simple here," Rowden said. "All of these things are national conversations now. But, you know, Republicans are talking about inflation, they're talking about economic issues, they're talking about things that impact folks on an everyday basis."
Rowden said Republicans are confident they will control both the Missouri House and Senate. He said the $40 million in agriculture tax credits and the income tax cut passed earlier this month during the special session will influence voters.
"I want to do things that matter for a bunch of people who don't care if you're Republican or Democrat," Rowden said. "And those pocketbook issues, inflationary issues, are things that matter right now to Republicans and, I think, independents. You're going to see it in November. They are going to vote for Republicans because they have more confidence that we have a better understanding of the economic realities of their life."