(The Center Square) – Leaders from both parties expect significant conflict in the Missouri Senate next week as it reviews the map of the state’s congressional district boundaries.
“We don’t particularly expect that process to be easy or smooth, but we do expect to get it done,” said Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, while meeting with reporters on Thursday.
The House on Wednesday approved a map with somewhat parallel boundaries to the current map with six seats in predominantly Republican regions of the state and two in Democrat areas. However, Dave Wasserman with the Cook Political Report said in 2021 that many Republicans continue to push for a map that would eliminate the voter base in Kansas City for Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat serving his ninth term in Congress, to give Republicans a 7-1 edge.
The map passed 86-67. For the map to take effect immediately, it needed to pass with 109 votes. A vote on an emergency clause to immediately implement the map failed 95-55.
There are currently six vacant House seats, all last held by Republicans. If special elections were scheduled for April and won by Republicans, the GOP would have 114 members instead of the current 108.
Despite a public request from Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Jan. 5 to hold special elections in April, Gov. Mike Parson declined.
“When you have special elections, it depends on where we’re going to do them, who wants them and what the representation is,” Gov. Parson told reporters on Thursday at an event in Hazelwood. “When you look at a Senate (vacancy) and all of a sudden you don’t have a House or a Senate member to represent them... If Representatives drop out, how many more Representatives do you have in the area? What’s the Senator like to be able to still represent those people? And then there’s the request form. There’s not been a request for a special election.”
Wasserman said the map approved by the House appears to strengthen the Republican stronghold on the Second District, held by Ann Wagner. However, some Republicans believe trends indicate it could go Democrat during the next decade. Rowden disagreed with the sentiment and the rhetoric surrounding the 7-to-1 push.
“There have been so many really interesting rhetorical statements that have been made about this map, most of which have been insanely false, and in some cases pretty irresponsible, frankly,” Rowden said. “You know the notion that any of my Republican colleagues would make the statement that if we vote for this map, we’re voting for (Democrat) Nancy Pelosi to be Speaker of the House is just insane on its face. I mean it makes no sense. The Republicans are going to be in the majority in in 2022.”
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, said a map with a 5-to-3 ratio of Republicans to Democrats would reflect the state’s voting trends more accurately.
“I would argue any map of 6-2 is still not good enough in a state where Democrats routinely get over 40 to 45% of the vote statewide on statewide issues or statewide candidates,” Rizzo said. “Pretending that this map is beneficial to Democrats is not accurate…There’s been wild speculation on Twitter by some senators, so it would be interesting to see how it all plays out.”
The redistricting process started late due to pandemic delays with the U.S. Census Bureau. Missouri’s primary is Aug. 2. The deadline for candidates to file for Congressional offices is March 29. Rowden believes the judicial branch could implement the maps if the legislative and executive branches complete the process.
“I think there’s a scenario in which, even if we don’t pass the emergency clause, the courts could intervene under the right set of circumstances and push the process forward,” Rowden said. “Obviously, we have no reason to know that for certain. So we’re going to try do to everything we can on this side to get an emergency clause sent back over to the House and give them one more chance at it.”