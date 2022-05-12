(The Center Square) – With approximately 25 hours before the end of Missouri’s legislative session, the Senate executed a procedural rule to take up House Bill 2909 creating a new Congressional district map.
Missouri is the only state in the nation without a map passed by a legislature.
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, requested other bills be put aside in order to fulfill the Constitutional duty of approving a map before 6 p.m. on Friday, the end of the 2022 legislative session. Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, challenged the request and was overruled by President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan. Earlier in the day, the two accused each other of wasting time throughout the session and causing deadline challenges. Onder requested a standing vote and his request was defeated 26-5.
Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, introduced the bill and also submitted an amendment making changes.
“Everybody has been given an opportunity to be heard,” Bernskoetter said. “One thing is clear, this map is far more similar to the version we passed out of this body than the original House bill. The House has more than met us halfway. I think it's time to put this Constitutional obligation behind us so we can focus on the bills. We were sent here to pass and focus on the issues that help move our state forward.”
Six of Missouri's eight Congressional seats are held by Republicans. Onder and other Senate Republicans pushed for a map more likely to give his party seven seats, stating it would be more reflective of the state's supermajority.
During a meeting with reporters early Thursday afternoon, House floor leader Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, expressed optimism the maps would be approved by the deadline, but wasn’t overly confident.
“Hedging or putting odds on what the Senate does is a dangerous game,” Plocher said. “We’re just going to keep working in the House on issues that we can work on.”