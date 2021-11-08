(The Center Square) – Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, announced today he won’t run in 2022 to replace fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who is running for the seat of retiring Republican Senator Roy Blunt.
Rowden posted on social media he would “continue the great work we have started in the Missouri Senate” with links to a video and an 848-word letter on his campaign website.
“I believe the answer… is for me to stay put, right here in mid-Missouri, standing up for the people of Boone and Cooper Counties as their state senator and continue serving the entire state where I can make an impact,” Rowden posted in a graphic with a photo of his family.
Rowden and President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, were criticized by members of the House of Representatives for adjourning on the last day of the legislative session hours before the lower chamber adjourned. The two also were criticized by Senate Democrats for the way the session ended. The inaction partly resulted in Republican Gov. Mike Parson calling a special session to pass legislation to fund Medicaid.
The Missouri Times reported Sen. Paul Wieland, R-Imperial, wrote a letter to all Senate Republicans after the session criticizing Rowden’s leadership.
“Without a change in leadership, I have zero confidence that next year will be any better,” Wieland was quoted as writing. “I see no purpose in caucusing with leaders who have made it clear that appeasing the Democrats is more important than working to further the Majority caucus’s goals.”
Rowden criticized President Joe Biden and Democrats in the U.S. Congress.
“Those who know me know I am a person of faith,” said Rowden, who previously had a career in full-time ministry as a touring Christian singer/songwriter, according to his biography on the Missouri Senate website. “I believe God has orchestrated every moment of my life thus far for a reason. This moment in time is no different. The stakes are too high for us to stand down and let the progressive left redefine what America is and what it means to be an American.”