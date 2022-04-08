(The Center Square) – The Missouri Senate will have four weeks to approve the state’s $45 billion budget, decide on spending a $2 billion surplus and consider increases to first-year teacher salaries.
The House of Representatives approved 15 bills on Thursday comprising $40 billion of the state’s $45 billion budget. Republican Gov. Mike Parson submitted a $47.2 billion budget in January. Various estimates calculate a general revenue surplus of approximately $2 to $3 billion when the next fiscal year ends on June 30, 2023.
Senate majority leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said there will be a tight timeline to approve the budget before the end of the legislative session on May 13. He said the budget will be reviewed next week and debated in committee the following week.
“It’s going to be a different budget process than ones we’ve seen,” Rowden said. “I think we’ll end up in the right spot and, hopefully, do the very best we can to take advantage of this moment. I do not think we will leave $1.8 billion on the bottom line, I can probably say that with some level of certainty.”
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis and the ranking minority member of the budget committee, praised additional funds added to bills through amendments, but criticized Republicans for not allocating additional money to multiple areas.
“We've come out with what I think is the best and most bipartisan budget that I've seen in my time here,” Merideth said. “That said, it is also the most imbalanced budget I've seen in my time here. To put it into perspective, a couple of years ago we were arguing on the floor over an unprecedented amount of money left on the table and that was about $300 million.”
During floor debate on the last of the 15 budget bills approved on Thursday, Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs and a member of the budget committee, said additional spending would be irresponsible.
“It's been suggested that the fact we have money still sitting on the table (means) we are not we are not doing what we should,” Richey said. “Let me just say this and I will own this … It is fiscal immaturity, it is fiscal irresponsibility, it is fiscal danger to operate with the idea that because we have money that we ought to spend that money.”
Republicans didn’t include Parson’s request to raise first-year teacher salaries to $38,000. House Democrats and Senate leaders from both parties stated a desire to return the item to the budget.
“I drive past the McDonald’s paying $12 an hour as I go back and forth to Jefferson City each week,” said Senate minority leader John Rizzo, D-Independence. “If we're going to ask our teachers to do a job that requires such a passion… we should be providing them with a living wage.”
Rowden favors the increase for teacher salaries but couldn’t guarantee it would be returned to the budget.
“There is a tremendous workforce shortage all across the board and I think the desire for folks to get into the teaching space means you really have to be called to do it because it is tough and it gets tougher every day,” Rowden said. “So whatever we can do to incentivize awesome men and women to educate our kids, I want to try to do that.”