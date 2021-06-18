(The Center Square) – Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate for the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, and his wife, Patricia, on Thursday agreed to turn over the guns they used and plead guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from waving the weapons at protestors who approached their home on June 28, 2020, in St. Louis.
Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to a Class C misdemeanor of fourth-degree assault and was fined $750, the maximum under Missouri law. His wife pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of second-degree harassment and was fined $2,000, the maximum under Missouri law. Neither will serve time in jail.
"This was a good day for the McCloskeys, I can tell you that," said McCloskey, 64, on the steps of the courthouse. "The prosecutor dropped every charge except for alleging that I purposely placed other people in imminent risk of physical injury. And I sure as heck did. That's what the guns were there for. And I'd do it again anytime the mob approaches me. I'll do what I can when faced with imminent threat of physical injury. That's what kept them from destroying my house and my family."
During his campaign for re-election last year, Republican Gov. Mike Parson said he would pardon the McCloskeys if convicted.