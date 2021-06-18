Racial Injustice St. Louis Couple

Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth degree assault and was fined $750. The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted protesters in front of their home in June of last year.

 AP Photo/Jim Salter

(The Center Square) – Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate for the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, and his wife, Patricia, on Thursday agreed to turn over the guns they used and plead guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from waving the weapons at protestors who approached their home on June 28, 2020, in St. Louis.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to a Class C misdemeanor of fourth-degree assault and was fined $750, the maximum under Missouri law. His wife pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of second-degree harassment and was fined $2,000, the maximum under Missouri law. Neither will serve time in jail.

"This was a good day for the McCloskeys, I can tell you that," said McCloskey, 64, on the steps of the courthouse. "The prosecutor dropped every charge except for alleging that I purposely placed other people in imminent risk of physical injury. And I sure as heck did. That's what the guns were there for. And I'd do it again anytime the mob approaches me. I'll do what I can when faced with imminent threat of physical injury. That's what kept them from destroying my house and my family."

During his campaign for re-election last year, Republican Gov. Mike Parson said he would pardon the McCloskeys if convicted.

