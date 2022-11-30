(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will benefit by funding training for prison inmates to become certified tattoo artists, the Missouri Department of Corrections says.
The agency is advertising to hire a tattoo artist with a salary range of $43,500 per year. The artist will develop, design, implement and manage a vocational program for offenders interested in completing a tattoo apprenticeship to become a licensed practitioner. The program will be offered at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.
Rep. Shane Roden, R-Cedar Hill, the former chairman of the Corrections and Public Institutions Committee, was somewhat surprised to learn of the salary amount for the instructor, but supportive of the program.
"I don't know what to compare the salary to, but I would rather the corrections officers be taken care of first," Roden said. "Overall, I think it's a good idea. The tattoo industry is growing leaps and bounds. Anytime when you can start rehabilitating and getting people set up for a job to make a living and not commit crimes again, that's a good thing."
The starting salary for a full-time corrections officer at the facility in St. Joseph is $38,000, according to the Department of Corrections website.
Karen Pojmann, communications director for the Department of Corrections, said there are three important advantages to starting the program:
- inmates can learn a skill they can use after their sentence to start a career and launch a business;
- stop the spread of blood-diseases, such as Hepatitis C and HIV;
- protect prison staff from dangerous paraphernalia, such as needles.
The program also will provide a way for apprentices to alter inmates’ offensive tattoos.
“One of the main goals is to help those with tattoos that they would rather not have,” Pojmann said in an interview with The Center Square. “If someone had a tattoo in their youth and it’s currently considered offensive and they’re not proud of having it, they could get it covered up through this program. It’s less complicated than removal. You turn an unwanted design into a wanted design.”
Tattoo artist practitioner will become one of 21 vocational education programs at 10 prisons. Approximately 1,500 inmates completed the programs this year and 935 earned professional certificates.
“Each program is very intensive,” Pojmann said. “There’s at least 360 hours of learning, which includes classroom time and practicing or performing the professional activities. And there’s a lot of evidence that shows any kind of education, but especially career, technical and higher education, leads to success after incarceration and reduced recidivism. That makes communities safer.”
In addition to funds from the state for vocational education, the Department of Corrections receives resources from higher education and career and technical education through partnerships with universities. The system also provides education for a high school diploma or equivalency, which is required for a Missouri tattoo practitioner license.
“It’s similar to our cosmetology program,” Pojmann said. “There will be more than 360 hours of classroom time and hands-on experience to meet the requirements for getting a license.”
Some details aren’t complete and will be handled by the new instructor, including prohibited artwork.
“That will probably be part of the discussion that will go into designing the curriculum” Pojmann said. “We have prohibitions on designs to thwart any sort of security-threat group activity. There will be restrictions.”
Pojmann said other policies at the facility will need to be addressed. The Department of Corrections' Offender Rulebook prohibits "altering the appearance of one’s body by applying permanent designs on the skin, body piercing or branding." It also prohibits the possession or use of "any instrument for the purpose of making a tattoo, body piercing or brand."
The prevalence of tattoos throughout society reduces stigmas for some and possibly increases the demand for artists, Pojmann noted.
“A lot of our staff have tattoos and we have deputy wardens with visible tattoos,” Pojmann said. “I think it might be an industry that might be more open to someone with a felony record or criminal history. The industry, in general, might be more open to giving people a second chance.”