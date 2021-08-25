(The Center Square) – Congressional House Democrats Tuesday approved a $3.5 trillion budget in a partisan 220-212 vote that sets in motion a reconciliation process that could allow the party to use its thin majority to overcome Republican filibusters in passing “Bernie’s budget,” Missouri U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, warned.
“Today’s vote was not just about a $3.5T spending package. The ‘Bernie Budget’ spends $68 trillion over the next 10 years – the highest sustained spending level in American history by a large margin. We cannot spend our way into prosperity,” tweeted Smith, the ranking Republican on the House Budget Committee.
The House vote shows “Washington Democrats are using the budget as a political tool to unleash trillions in new spending and taxes and enact misguided policies,” he continued. “What we’ve witnessed from Washington Democrats during the last 24 hours is a circus. Now Democrats have resorted to a scheme to get Bernie’s budget through because the American people are fed up with the Democrats’ reckless spending.”
Smith and Missouri’s other five Republican congressional representatives voted against the bill while the state’s two Democratic representatives – Emanuel Cleaver, Kansas City, and Cori Bush, St. Louis – cast “yes” votes.
“Democrats in Congress have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to address the climate crisis, support working class families and propel our nation into the 21st century,” Cleaver tweeted. “We must come together to pass the historic budget resolution.”
Bush in a statement said the budget resolution “isn’t a political pawn” but “an opportunity to deliver on our agenda by making long-overdue and life-changing investments in health, safety and education.”
The first-term Representative said she’s in Washington to “pass transformative policies” and wondered what others are there to do.
“St. Louis sent me to Congress to tangibly improve the lives of regular, everyday people. To my colleagues seeking to derail passage of the budget resolution: Why are you here?” Bush asked.
To stop “a socialist spending spree,” U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, replied in a news release.
“As American families struggle with skyrocketing inflation, Nancy Pelosi is obsessed with jamming through Bernie Sanders’s $3.5 trillion socialist spending spree, a reckless action that will make everyday life even more expensive,” said Wagner, who chairs the House Suburban Caucus.
The “wildly foolish budget” will create $17 trillion in “new debt,” she continued. “This legislation is poised to drive up prices across the board, making sure that your paycheck is worth even less at a time you need it most.”
“We’ve got a crisis in Afghanistan, a crisis at the border, an inflation crisis right here at home and this bill does nothing to fix any of that,” U.S. Rep. Graves, R-Tarkio, said in a statement. “It’s just another step in the wrong direction, granting amnesty to illegal immigrants and further fueling the inflation crisis that’s suffocating America’s middle class. We need a real plan to end these crises, not a massive, spending spree that will shoulder our children and our children’s children with crippling debt and expand the federal government to a level we’ve never seen before.”
U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, in a tweet and video said, “Socialist spending schemes like Speaker Pelosi's $3.5 trillion boondoggle cripple our precious ideas of freedom, individual liberty and fiscal responsibility,” adding: “Democrat leadership is a disaster. Biden must resign.”
U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, ranking Republican on the House Consumer Protection & Financial Institutions Subcommittee, retweeted a statement by panel Republicans:
“Small businesses are facing a labor crisis as they are forced to compete with Biden's extended federal unemployment insurance benefits & massive spending agenda. Make no mistake, the Democrats' failed economic policies are crushing Main Street USA.”