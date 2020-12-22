(The Center Square) — As many as 200,000 Missourians, including an estimated 80,000 whose state unemployment benefits have expired, could begin to receive renewed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments between Christmas and the new year.
Congress Monday night passed a $900 billion stimulus bill in a 359-53 House vote and 92-6 Senate tally. Of Missouri’s eight U.S. Congress reps, only Rep. Justin Smith, R-Lake St. Louis, voted against the measure.
Both Missouri Republican U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley voted for the package, even though Hawley told CNN the 5,593-page bill is “a mockery of legislation."
Highlights include $120 billion for PUA unemployment benefits through March 14; $166 billion in payments of $600 to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and couples making $150,000 per year and $600 per dependent child; $284 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which provides forgivable loans businesses can use to meet payroll and not lay off workers.
The renewed PUA benefits — 11 weeks of an additional $300 — could kick in for Missourians beginning next Monday.
Hawley unsuccessfully lobbied for $1,200 stimulus checks for individuals, $2,400 per married couple and $500 per child, the same amounts distributed under the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March.
“It’s the least that we can do,” Hawley said on the Senate floor Friday. “It should be the first thing that we can do.”
According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), there were 115,569 unemployed people in Missouri in November. The state’s Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said an “unprecedented” 21,000 unemployment claims were filed last week and estimates 80,000 Missourians have exhausted their 20 weeks of state unemployment benefits.
Those who have exhausted state benefits and remain jobless — about 80,000 Missourians — are eligible for the $300 weekly PUA.
According to a report issued Monday by Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, through October the state has dispersed $3.8 billion in federal PUA benefits to unemployed residents from the CARES Act.
The audit shows 541,400 Missourians received $2.9 billion in federal PUA benefits through the CARES Act before it expired July 31. The state has paid nearly $1.15 billion in unemployment benefits this year; $1.06 billion between March and October.
In addition, the audit documents the federal PUA program awarded nearly $440 million to about 200,000 Missourians in other forms of assistance, and about 1,600 organizations across the state collected $22.8 million in unemployment relief.
“Thousands of Missouri families lost their jobs during the health crisis through no fault of their own, and these programs have provided a lifeline to them,” Galloway said. “Missourians continue to need support because the economic effects of this crisis are not over.”
The audit — one of seven since April — and other materials are published on a response webpage.
According to a Dec. 18 WalletHub study, Missouri is in better shape than nearly four-fifths of the nation’s 50 states when it comes to “regaining” jobs since the pandemic began in March.
There were 115,569 unemployed people in Missouri in November, 20.4 percent more than the 96,022 jobless workers in November 2019 and 12.6 percent less than the state's 132,261 unemployed workers in January of this year, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
That means either employment has increased during the pandemic — unlikely — or many formerly employed Missourians have exhausted benefits and are not seeking a job.
Missouri recorded the nation's fifth-best “employment recovery” in November, WalletHub calculated by tracking “continuing” unemployment claims state-by-state.
Missouri had twice as many continuing claims last month compared to November 2019 (45,547 versus 18,052), but that was better than 39 other state’s performance, according to WalletHub.