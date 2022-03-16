(The Center Square) – With more Missourians either vaccinated or benefitting from natural immunity to COVID-19, the state continues to see fewer people falling ill.
As of Sunday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,377 new positive tests over the previous seven days. The infection rate averages 197 per day and 22 confirmed cases per 100,000 people. The seven-day total is a significant drop compared with the state’s infection rate in mid-January.
The Jan. 18 data showed 13,589 new infections over the previous seven days for a daily average of nearly 10,000 new infections. In total, the state has confirmed 1,128,391 known COVID-19 infections since March 2020.
Over the seven days ending on March 13, public health officials confirmed five people died from COVID-19-related complications. The state has attributed 15,940 deaths to COVID-19 since March 2020, with an additional 3,791 listed as likely attributable to the disease. While those deaths are reported in that timeframe, they did not necessarily happen within the window.
Gov. Mike Parson ended the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration on Dec. 31, 2021.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the U.S. experienced an average of 32,458 daily cases over the seven days ending Tuesday; down from nearly 800,000 per day in the week ending Jan. 16. The CDC announced more than 1.3 million new cases Jan. 13, the highest single-day tally of the pandemic.
The falling infection rates have translated into a lower burden on the state’s hospital system. As of Sunday, DHSS reported 750 total patients taking up hospital beds because of COVID-19-related illness. The state had 3,948 COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 18. A week later, the state’s ICU beds hit a high mark of 739 critical cases. As of Tuesday, the state’s ICU beds have 121 patients hospitalized with serious complications from COVID-19.
More than 3.4 million Missourians have received both COVID-19 vaccinations, which amounts to 56.4% of the state’s population. Nationally, the CDC said 65.3% of the population is fully vaccinated.