(The Center Square) – A University of Missouri agriculture economist estimates that the financial impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on the state’s agriculture industry could come in as high as $850 million.
Scott Brown recently shared his grim forecast before the Joint Committee on Agriculture, adding that farmers and ranchers face taking the steepest hits.
“My estimate of what’s the loss for cash receipts due to coronavirus in 2020 is somewhere around about $850 million,” Brown told Fox 2.
With the situation being as fluid as it is, Brown said projections could change, but quickly adds his current projections speak to the toll the deadly virus has taken.
Brown later told Joint Committee members the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program could provide up to $700 to each farmer and rancher.
“So it doesn’t make us whole, but it certainly helps,” he added.
With the committee slated to eventually present a report to the legislature, Brown recommended the state study the possibility of using ultimately turning to automation at slaughterhouse facilities given outbreaks of coronavirus cases at such facilities that have adversely impacted market prices for ranchers.
After early projections of 2.8% growth for the U.S. agriculture industry for the year, a University of Missouri reports now forecasts that consumer expenditures are expected to drop by 2.2% compared to last year.
Overall, researchers note that adds up to in the neighborhood of a $20 billion loss of net farm income.
Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute professor and director Pat Westhoff said the hits are coming from all angles, equating to a “perfect storm” of chaos and catastrophe.
Among the biggest hits to the industry is a suddenly changing marketplace brought on by the virus where high-volume buyers like restaurants and schools have been sidelined by government-ordered closures that have led to falling prices for commodities from livestock to crops.