(The Center Square) — If you get a ballot in the mail, you must return it in the mail, Missouri’s 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday, overruling a lower court decision that allowed voters to return mail-in ballots in person.
The ruling is a victory for Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft who appealed U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes’ Oct. 9 ruling that found Missouri’s differing mail-in and absentee ballot rules were unconstitutional.
“If you take a mail-in ballot, you’re not allowed to return it by hand, you must return it by mail,” Ashcroft said. “If you return it by hand, you would have to ask the election authority to spoil it, which I believe they will, then they will have to give you a new ballot for you to fill out on election day.”
Wimes late last week lifted his order requiring election authorities change the mail-in ballot application process, but retained a prohibition on the state from requiring “any ballot received through the mail be returned through the mail,” allowing mailed ballots to be returned in person or "through a relative within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity.”
Wimes said allowing voters to return ballots in person would not increase burdens and costs on election supervisors, "especially when weighed against the risk of total disenfranchisement of Missouri voters."
Wimes’ ruling stemmed from a September suit filed by the Organization for Black Struggle (OBS), St. Louis A. Philip Randolph Institute, Greater Kansas City A. Philip Randolph Institute, the National Council of Jewish Women and Missouri Faith Voices.
The suit claimed "requiring mail-in ballots, but not absentee mail ballots, to be requested only by mail or in person and returned only by mail by close of polls on Election Day imposes a significant burden on Missouri voters' exercise of their fundamental right to vote, while advancing no legitimate state interest sufficiently weighty to justify this burden."
Earlier this week, Ashcroft’ office, which oversees state elections, reported nearly 600,000 mail-in and absentee ballots had been mailed to Missouri voters and more than 425,000 already returned. The deadline for requesting mail-in ballots was Wednesday. In 2016, 305,000 Missourians requested mail-in ballot.
Because Wimes’ stayed most of his order other than allowing people to return mail-in ballots in person, all other conditions remain in place.
“I don’t think it’s right in the midst of voting to change the rules,” Ashcroft said. “When it comes to the administration of the election, we need to decide what those rules are and then whatever they are, they have to apply to everyone. I think there will be a discussion next year in the Legislature about what we want to change, what worked well and what didn’t work well.”
In a statement, St. Louis-based OBS said it was “outraged” by “another act in the ongoing suppression of votes.”
“OBS has had many calls asking for clarity of mail-in votes,” OBS Executive Director Jamala Rogers said. “The Trump administration has sabotaged the U.S. Postal Service to the point where many voters are fearful their ballots won’t be counted. We can’t give them any guarantees.”
Democrat Yinka Faleti, who is challenging Republican Ashcroft in the Nov. 3 Secretary of State election, said there is “no justification” for Missouri’s restrictive mail-in ballot rules.
“When Jay Ashcroft wins, the people of Missouri lose,” Faleti said in a statement. “There is no justification for the secretary of state to be fighting this hard to make it more difficult for Missourians to return their ballots. It is clear he has only his personal partisan motives in mind and cares nothing about performing his duty as our state’s chief elections officer.”