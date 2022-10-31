(The Center Square) – A federally funded research project will measure carbon emissions from aviation fuel produced with materials that include farm waste, potentially creating a new revenue source for farmers.
Philip Whitfield, a professor emeritus of chemistry at Missouri University of Science and Technology, received a $2.05 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Aviation Sustainability Center. The organization is part of the FAA’s Air Transportation Center of Excellence for Alternative Jet Fuels and Environment, a cooperative research organization co-led by Washington State University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The project will measure emissions from aircraft engines burning sustainable fuels to determine environmental effects. The fuels come from renewable sources, including fats, oils and grease, agricultural and forestry residues, and wet wastes, such as manure and wastewater treatment sludge. They also can contain a mix of renewable and conventional petroleum-based fuels.
“By growing biomass crops for sustainable aviation fuel production, American farmers can earn more money during off seasons by providing feedstocks to this new market, while also securing benefits for their farms like reducing nutrient losses and improving soil quality,” according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Bioenergy Technologies Office.
Researchers will measure the emission of soot, often found in the thin lines of exhaust from jet airplanes. Sustainable fuels could perform as well as petroleum-based fuel and produce less soot. Whitfield and fellow researchers developed the standard measurement methods for the FAA and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s emissions tests.
“When you look at aviation’s impact on the climate, the most uncertain contribution has to do with the contrails that form from jet engine emissions,” Whitfield said in a media release announcing the funding. “Over the years we’ve generated a tremendous amount of data on what happens with conventional jet fuel, but we don’t know what the best type of alternative fuel would be for reducing climate impact.”
The emissions from four alternative fuels will be studied using General Electric Aircraft Engines manufactured in Ohio.
“Evidence to date shows that it’s worth pursuing these measurements,” Whitfield said. “We’ve seen remarkable reductions in particulate matter emissions through the use of alternative fuels.”
In 2011, Whitfield and Donald E. Hagen, a professor of physics at the university, published a study revealing jet fuel mixed with sustainable fuels reduced the emission of particles by almost 40%. The researchers contributed to a 2018 report with the first review of air quality emissions from sustainable jet fuels.
The Bioenergy Technologies Office estimates a billion dry tons of biomass can be collected annually throughout the nation to produce between 50 and 60 billion gallons of low-carbon biofuels. The department stated biofuels could meet the projected fuel demand of the U.S. aviation industry.