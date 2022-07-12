(The Center Square) – Two Republican leaders have differing views of helping taxpayers during an upcoming special session called by Republican Gov. Mike Parson while Democrat leaders want clarification on state abortion law.
Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, R-O’Fallon, is asking the governor to support changing personal property tax assessments on used cars due to price increases caused by a shortage of new autos. Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzgerald told The Center Square he hopes the governor and legislature will consider a corporate and personal income tax cut.
House minority leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, and Senate minority leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, sent a letter to Parson on Monday requesting the special session clarify “the legality of certain types of contraception and the definition of medical emergency as it relates to ectopic pregnancies.” They expressed the desire “to pass narrowly tailored legislation addressing these two issues.
The price of used cars and trucks increased 16% during the past year and 50% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. Personal property taxes are rising along with automobile prices.
“This is a supply chain issue,” Wiemann said in an interview with The Center Square. “The cars really aren’t more valuable, it’s just based on supply and demand.”
Wiemann said House Bill 2694, sponsored by Brad Hudson, R-Cape Fair, and stalled in the Senate this session, included his amendment restricting property tax increases from exceeding the consumer price index.
“We all saw this train wreck coming,” Wiemann said.
Fitzpatrick, who is running for the Republican nomination for state auditor, said he hopes lawmakers focus on making the state more attractive for businesses and affordable for taxpayers.
“I think looking at the corporate tax is probably something that I would lean toward doing to try to make us more competitive for site selections and things like that,” Fitzpatrick said in an interview with The Center Square. “I prefer a lower overall tax rate to specific tax credit programs where they pick winners and losers and certain projects. We're at a period of rampant inflation and when you can reduce the tax burden on individuals, that's something you need to look at, too. We need a balanced approach.”
Wiemann, who is running for the Republican nomination for the Senate in District 2, hoped taxpayers would get refunds under a bill passed by the legislature, but vetoed by Parson. The state recently reported general revenue collections for the fiscal year ending on June 30 increased to $12.88 billion from $11.24 billion last year.
“I was disappointed that we didn't have the opportunity to refund that money back to the taxpayers right away,” Wiemann said. “So now we're going to have to delay another year with a potential reduction in taxes, which I am completely in favor of. And I understand the governor's idea of this being a permanent tax cut, which I agree with. It’s a great idea as long as he is willing to honor that. If we do, I think that’s a victory for Missouri, the governor and the legislature.”