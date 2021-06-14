(The Center Square) – A key statehouse budget-writer signaled this weekend that negotiations are producing consensus on the stalled extension of a hospital tax that pays for about one-third of Missouri’s $11 billion Medicaid program.
House Budget Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, said he is prepared to ask Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to approve the federal reimbursement allowance (FRA) extension before the new fiscal year begins July 1.
“As discussions continue, I’m encouraged by the recent progress that has been made on renewing our FRA,” Smith said on Missourinet radio. “This is an urgent issue that the General Assembly should address before the end of this month, which is the end of our fiscal year.”
Parson said last week he will not call lawmakers back to Jefferson City unless they have an “agreement with a solution” on the table.
Missouri’s recently concluded legislative session featured heated contention over Medicaid funding as lawmakers “defunded” the expansion voters approved in August. A federal lawsuit to compel the state to fund Medicaid expansion has been filed.
But lawmakers also adjourned without passing a routine housekeeping measure to extend the state’s FRA tax.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, said Senate Bill 1 would allow the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) to collect $1.28 billion in hospital taxes each of the next two years.
FRA revenues would, in turn, draw $2.391 billion in federal funds each of those two years to the state’s Medicaid program.
The procedural measure rarely draws controversy – the FRA has been renewed without contention 16 times since created in 1992 – but the extension did during the recently concluded session.
After an FRA extension was approved by the House, its Senate companion, SB 1, stalled in the upper chamber when conservative senators, led by Sens. Paul Wieland, R-Imperial, and Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, objected to the use of Medicaid monies for contraception.
Wieland attached an amendment to SB 1 that bans the use of FRA funds for drugs or devices “that may cause the destruction of, or prevent the implantation of, an unborn child” and bar the use of public money for “contraceptive treatments,” including abortion.
Onder successfully sponsored an amendment to restrict the state’s approved health care provider list by banning any organization that has affiliates that perform abortions, namely Planned Parenthood.
The amendments stalled SB 1’s advance. An 11th-hour effort to adopt the extension failed and the session adjourned. Since then, lawmakers have clamored for Parson to call an FRA extension special session.
Democrats and many Republicans say action is urgent because, while the FRA itself doesn’t expire until Sept. 30, its extension must be passed by July 4 to be implemented Oct. 1 without an emergency clause.
Wieland last week predicted the FRA would pass, but gave his amendment a 50/50 chance of being included.
How that issue gets resolved will determine when – or if – Parson calls a special session to extend the FRA.
“We’re not going to call 13 special sessions as the year goes on, but the FRA is really important right now,” he said on June 8. “We're trying to work on that every day to find a solution. But this is a pretty good wake up call for everybody. We’ve got to find a way to get that done. If we don't get something done by July 1, it’s not going to be a good scenario for anyone.”