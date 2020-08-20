FILE - Missouri state flag

Missouri state flag

 Jiri Flogel / Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) – Missouri ranked 50th of 51 in a new study ranking states and Washington D.C. on the quality of their early childhood education opportunities.

"To help parents find the states with the best early education systems, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics, including share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program, number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-K," the financial services website said of its report.

Missouri's 5oth place ranking was driven by its poor showing in several of the metrics: 51st in "Resources and ecomonic support;" 49th in "Quality;" and 39th in Access."

"Missouri has the second worst early education system," Wallerhub analyst Jill Gonzalez told The Center Square. "Only 11% of its school districts offer state pre-K programs, and there are very few 3- and 4-year-olds enrolled in pre-K, pre-K special education and head start programs. The state's pre-K program hasn't been growing, and there is no requirement of school safety plans and audits. Another factor driving the state's ranking is the small amount of reported spending per child enrolled in preschool, an amount that has actually dropped since the previous year."

Topping the rankings for best early education systems were Washington D.C. in first, followed by Nebraska, Maryland, West Virginia and Arkansas.

Indiana ranked 51st.

​Dan McCaleb is the executive editor of The Center Square. He welcomes your comments. Contact Dan at dmccaleb@thecentersquare.com.

Tags

Executive Editor

Dan McCaleb is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 25 years. Most recently, McCaleb served as editorial director of Shaw Media and the top editor of the award-winning Northwest Herald in suburban Chicago.