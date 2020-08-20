(The Center Square) – Missouri ranked 50th of 51 in a new study ranking states and Washington D.C. on the quality of their early childhood education opportunities.
"To help parents find the states with the best early education systems, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics, including share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program, number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-K," the financial services website said of its report.
Missouri's 5oth place ranking was driven by its poor showing in several of the metrics: 51st in "Resources and ecomonic support;" 49th in "Quality;" and 39th in Access."
Topping the rankings for best early education systems were Washington D.C. in first, followed by Nebraska, Maryland, West Virginia and Arkansas.
Indiana ranked 51st.