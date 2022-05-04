(The Center Square) – Missouri suffers one of America's worst drug problems, but one of its private universities developed technology to flag illicit opioid transactions.
In ranking fourth, Missouri trailed West Virginia, the District of Columbia and Arkansas in a ranking of 21 metrics by Wallethub's Drug Use by State ranking. Missouri was ranked first in the "Law Enforcement" category, 12th in "Drug Health Issues and Rehab," and 29th in "Drug Use and Addiction."
The "Law Enforcement" criteria included rankings of drug arrests per capita, drug arrests on college campuses per 1,000 students, prescription drug monitoring laws, maternity drug policy—criminality of substance abuse during pregnancy—and employee drug testing laws. Missouri became the last state in the nation to create a statewide prescription drug monitoring program by statute.
Earlier this year, data scientists from Washington University announced it developed technology to flag suspicious pharmaceutical transactions to reduce the opioid epidemic. Five scientists worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to review six years of pharmaceutical transactions, according to a university news report. The university created a system to flag future suspicious shipments with high levels of precision.
In February, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the state's health and social service agencies would receive 60% of an estimated $458 million opioid settlement with three pharmaceutical companies. The remaining 40% will be distributed to the state's 114 counties.
Evan Schwarz, an associate professor of emergency medicine at Washington University, stated prescriptions aren't driving the current opioid situation.
"While historically this was a problem, I do not believe this is the issue that we are facing today," Schwarz wrote on Wallethub. "It does not mean that we as physicians cannot continue to do better; just that this is not what I believe is driving the current crises. Yes, there was a time when physician over-prescribing was a huge driver of the opioid crisis. … The drivers of the current crises are easy to access to cheap street opioids that are very potent and difficult to access treatment."