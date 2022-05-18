(The Center Square) – Missouri is seeking to improve treatment and interventions for opioid abuse by posting overdose data on a new website.
The state's Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday the launch of an interactive dashboard with information on opioid overdoses. The site shows significant increases in deaths involving synthetic opioids during recent years, along with deaths involving heroin where no synthetic opioids were present.
Missouri had 1,878 deaths attributed to fatal drug overdoses in 2020, a 19% increase from 2019 and the highest ever recorded by DHSS. The 2020 total of opioid-involved deaths (1,230) is seven times higher than the 2015 total of 179.
Drug overdose is the leading cause of death among adults ages 18 to 44, according to DHSS, and more than 70% of all drug overdose deaths in the state involve opioids.
"The opioid crisis is an issue only made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic," Paula Nickelson, DHSS Acting Director, said in a statement. "This is a health crisis that knows no bounds – it affects all genders, races and ages in both rural and urban communities. Our efforts at the state level to combat opioid misuse and overdose include monitoring and prevention strategies designed to improve data quality, inform decision making and implement targeted interventions."
Opioid drugs include heroin, fentanyl, methadone, morphine, oxycodone and other prescription and non-prescription pain relievers.
A recent ranking by Wallethub placed Missouri fourth in drug abuse in the nation, trailing West Virginia, the District of Columbia and Arkansas.
Evan Schwarz, an associate professor of emergency medicine at Washington University in St. Louis, said the opioid situation could be better addressed if state and local authorities increase low-barrier treatment options and access to treatment.
"They need to do things to incentivize programs that follow the best evidence-based practices, which for opioid use disorder is offering patients medications for opioid use disorder," Schwarz wrote on Wallethub.
In February, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the state's health and social service agencies would receive 60% of an estimated $458 million opioid settlement with three pharmaceutical companies. The remaining 40% will be distributed to the state's 114 counties.