(The Center Square) – A psychiatrist from Missouri pleaded guilty to making fraudulent claims to Medicare, Medicaid and other insurers of more than $3.8 million.
Franco Sicuro, 67, who operated, owned, served as medical director or was affiliated with six health care businesses, agreed to forfeit $3.1 million from various sources during his plea. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 8, 2023, and faces up to five years in prison and repayment of all funds.
Carlos Himpler, 51, of Baton Rouge, La., was Sicuro's business partner and pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, health care fraud and money laundering. His case is pending.
Advanced Geriatric Management, operated by Sicuro, was certified by the federal government to perform quantitative lab testing in 2014. Sicuro and Himpler opened Genotec, another lab, the same year in the same building as Sicuro’s lab.
Sicuro’s plea agreement stated insurance companies were billed for tests as a separate “out-of-network” facility. However, Sicuro and Himpler falsely stated to the government the companies operated as separate labs when they had the same medical director, same testing equipment and shared one part-time employee.
Sicuro admitted he chose to be “deliberately ignorant” of his financial interest in Genotec. It resulted in insurers not knowing Sicuro and his employees were referring patients for urine tests in a lab in which he had a financial interest.
Sicuro also admitted he and other heath care providers ordered lab tests, including urine toxicology tests, and sent them to outside labs for more sophisticated testing to detect the quantities of drugs instead of simply detecting the presence. Sicuro paid outside labs $125 for the tests and then billed insurers significantly more without informing the payers the tests were done elsewhere. Sicuro’s plea stated Medicare, Medicaid and other private insurers wouldn’t have paid those “pass-through billing” claims.
Sicuro and Himpler created another clinical testing lab in 2015 without any equipment, staff or supplies to conduct tests. Midwest Toxicology wasn’t certified by federal regulators or authorized to perform tests of human specimens.
Sicuro admitted he and Himpler knew Midwest Toxicology was a lab in name only but used it to bill for clinical lab tests. He also stated he either knew or was willfully blind to Himpler using another lab’s certification number on claims submitted by Midwest Toxicology. Court documents also show both companies frequently submitted a cliam for the testing of the same specimen obtained from the same person on the same day of service.
“Providers engaging in fraudulent schemes not only compromise the integrity of essential federal health care programs but also waste valuable taxpayer dollars,” Special Agent in Charge Curt L. Muller with the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) said in a statement. "Alongside fellow law enforcement agencies, HHS-OIG holds accountable bad actors who exploit these programs for personal gain."