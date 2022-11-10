Sales tax
(The Center Square) – Missouri continues to post double-digit increases in tax revenue, according to figures released by Dan Haug, the state budget director.

Net general revenue collections grew 16.7% in October compared to October 2021, from $775.3 million last year to $904.4 million this year. During the first four months of the 2023 fiscal year, net general revenue collections increased 17.1% compared to last year, increasing from $3.45 billion last year to $4.14 billion this year.

The state reported $3.8 billion in total receipts and transfers in for October and $3.77 billion in expenditures and transfers, resulting in a surplus of $38 million for the month. Last October, the state had a deficit of $47 million due to lower tax collections.

The largest category increase was in corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections. The amount collected increased 25.1%, climbing from $243 million last year to $303.9 million this year. However, the monthly amount decreased 27.6% compared to last October.

Individual income tax collections increased 15% so far during this fiscal year, rising from $2.52 billion last year to $2.9 billion this year. The monthly amount rose 15.9% compared to last October.

Missouri’s sales and use tax collections increased 8.2% so far this fiscal year, rising from $923.4 million last year to $999.4 million this year. They increased 24.1% last month compared to last October.

All other tax collections rose 51.9% this fiscal year-to-date compared to last year, increasing from $146 million to $221.7 million. Compared to last October, the monthly amount was 69.9% higher.

Tax refunds decreased 4.2% so far this fiscal year, declining from $298.4 million to $285.9 million. Refunds were 9.1% higher in October compared to last October.

The state liquor tax collection increased 4.7% last month compared to last October, rising from $2.74 million to $2.86 million. Year to date, liquor taxes collected were up 3.9%, from $11.03 million to $11.69 million for the fiscal year. The state beer tax collection was up 1.95% last month, from $633,681 to $648,056, compared to last October. However, beer tax collections are down 1.26% year-to-date for this fiscal year, dropping to $2.65 million from $2.68 million.

