(The Center Square) – A report by the U.S. Postal Service found a contentious workplace environment at its processing and distribution center in Springfield is costing millions of taxpayer dollars in productivity and grievance payouts to employees.
Springfield’s processing and distribution center incurred about $3.6 million annually in lost productivity, according to a 23-page report published in late October by the organization’s Office of Inspector General (OIG). The News-Leader first reported there were $5.1 million in grievance payouts from late 2017 to early 2021. The amount reportedly was mentioned in an email announcing the posting of the publication. It also was mentioned in a Facebook post, which was deleted shortly afterward, according to the News-Leader. All figures on payouts were redacted in the report and media release on the OIG website.
The report found the Springfield facility rated the worst for grievance payouts in comparison to nine similar facilities throughout the nation. The Postal Service defines a grievance as “a dispute, difference, or disagreement between parties or a complaint lodged by a party regarding wages, hours, or conditions of employment.” The report stated monetary payments to employees are commonly used to resolve grievances.
“The insubordination, violence, use of obscene language, and overall unprofessional atmosphere at the Springfield P&DC were in direct violation of Postal Service policies, directives, and guidance,” the report stated. “According to policy, an employee must obey the instruction of their supervisor and are expected to conduct themselves during and outside of working hours in a manner that reflects favorably upon the Postal Service. Additionally, when grievance complaints are being addressed, employees must show mutual respect, allow each other full opportunity to present, discuss matters relevant to the grievance, not interrupt one another, and listen.”
The report gave details of verbal and physical attacks on employees. It stated grievance payouts tripled in a three-year period.
“We found that the work environment in the Springfield P&DC negatively affected operations at the facility,” the report stated. “In a statistical sampling of grievances with payouts and other supporting documentation from management, we identified multiple documented allegations of physical and verbal attacks resulting in employees regularly experiencing a hostile working environment. Additionally, employees refusing to sign required forms or follow management’s verbal instructions further undermined operations.”
The response letter from Springfield management stated it disagreed with “the foundations of the basic assumptions of this audit.” Management said the filing of a grievance isn’t evidence of a contract violation or unfair treatment.
“They are routinely filed and frequently are based on hearsay evidence or no evidence at all,” management stated. It also said the grievance payout analysis didn’t consider payouts made on grievances filed several years prior to the settlement and, “therefore, not reflective of the activity or leadership in the year of the payout.”
However, management agreed with all six recommendations submitted by the OIG.
“Postal Service management needs to improve the contentious workplace environment at the Springfield P&DC to successfully increase productivity and decrease grievances,” the report stated.