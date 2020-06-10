FILE - Mike Parson, Virus Outbreak Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson talks to the media outside Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant Friday, May 15, 2020, in Claycomo, Mo., after touring the plant to see new safety measures put in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

(The Center Square) – Missouri's coronavirus restrictions are set to expire Monday, and Gov. Mike Parson is expected to announce Thursday what's next.

Parson hinted at a Tuesday news conference that he is looking at further easing the restrictions.

Many restrictions that shut down businesses deemed nonessential to slow the spread of COVID-19 were eased May 4. Businesses were allowed to reopen with social distancing guidelines and limits on the number of people allowed to enter buildings. Those second-phase restrictions are set to expire Monday.

As of Tuesday, the state reported just shy of 15,000 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, and 840 deaths.

In May, Parson launched the Recover Mo campaign designed to put workers across the state safely back to work.

