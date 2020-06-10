(The Center Square) – Missouri's coronavirus restrictions are set to expire Monday, and Gov. Mike Parson is expected to announce Thursday what's next.
Parson hinted at a Tuesday news conference that he is looking at further easing the restrictions.
Many restrictions that shut down businesses deemed nonessential to slow the spread of COVID-19 were eased May 4. Businesses were allowed to reopen with social distancing guidelines and limits on the number of people allowed to enter buildings. Those second-phase restrictions are set to expire Monday.
As of Tuesday, the state reported just shy of 15,000 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, and 840 deaths.
In May, Parson launched the Recover Mo campaign designed to put workers across the state safely back to work.