(The Center Square) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has decided against adopting a new federal offer that would allow the state to defer payroll taxes for state employees.
With its decision, which came after more than a month of consideration, The Show Me state becomes the latest red state to reject President Donald Trump’s overture that stood to impact thousands of workers by temporarily ceasing to take the 6.2% tax out of paychecks of people earning $4,000 or less per biweekly pay period beginning Sept.1.
“We do not believe our state employees would be advantaged by doubling their tax obligations between January and April of 2021, in exchange for temporarily reduced taxes for three months this year,” Chris Moreland, spokesman for the Office of Administration, which oversees payroll and other operational functions for state government, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We reached out to a variety of business organizations, employers and other states to see if they were participating and most have elected not to participate. For these reasons, we will not be participating in the payroll tax deferral.”
Missouri joins the likes of Indiana, Florida and Arizona in saying no to the measure.
The idea became a bone of contention after the president recently floated the proposal after congressional talks over a new coronavirus stimulus package grew stagnant.
One sticking point is the taxes would be deferred and not eliminated, meaning people would be on the hook to repay the funds in early 2021.