(The Center Square) – Missouri has become the seventh state to allow pharmacy technicians to administer COVID-19 inoculations as part of its vaccine distribution plan.
In an emergency rule change posted Wednesday by the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, certified technicians can immunize people under a pharmacist’s supervision through June 8, 2021.
Missouri’s rule change follows October guidance from the the U.S. Department of Heath and Human Services (HHS) that allows states to expand the immunization capabilities of pharmacies, including the provision that allows qualified pharmacy technicians to immunize people.
“Absent an emergency amendment, Missouri pharmacies would be prohibited from delegating medication administration to pharmacy technicians under the rule, which will detrimentally impact the public safety, health and welfare of Missouri citizens,” the emergency order reads. “As a result, the Missouri State Board of Pharmacy finds there is an immediate danger to the public health, safety, and/or welfare and a compelling governmental interest that requires this emergency action.”
Pharmacists are able to give flu vaccinations in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, but a sprawl of state regulations determine which other vaccines can be administered and by whom.
According to the 2018 National Community Pharmacist Digest (NCPD), 73 percent of independent pharmacies now offer immunization services, although less than a quarter offer more than flu shots.
Prior to the pandemic, only lawmakers in Idaho (2017), Rhode Island (2018) and Utah (2019) had passed bills that allow pharmacy technicians to immunize patients.
Since the pandemic emerged in March, Michigan, Washington and Nevada lawmakers have also adopted measures expanding pharmacy techs’ capacities.
Missouri is among at least 10 states – Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota – where the HHS guidance is prompting state officials to consider amending their rules to accommodate the federal recommendation.
Citing a significant increase in non-COVID related vaccine demand, the Missouri State Board of Pharmacy said authorization to utilize pharmacy technicians to help meet immunization needs “will be especially needed once mass vaccination efforts begin for COVID-19 vaccine and during the 2020-2021 influenza season.”
The amended rule would also require patients to be informed of their entry into the state’s ShowMeVax database within two weeks of vaccination.
Missouri received its first 50,000 dose shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine last week. Moderna’s vaccine begin arriving this week, with 100,000 doses expected in the initial round.
CVS and Walgreens have been tabbed by the federal government and many states to administer vaccinations in nursing homes and long-term care centers (LTCs).
CVS is expected to administer the vaccine in more than 600 Missouri nursing homes and LTCs beginning next week. Gov. Mike Parson’s office indicates 285 had been approved to receive the vaccines as of Tuesday.
Missouri’s vaccine distribution plan targets health care workers and residents of nursing homes and LTCs in its first phase.
As more vaccines arrive, next in line are the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions. Vaccines will eventually be distributed to schools and “critical businesses” at the same time, with the final phase of distribution opening access to the general public.
While Walgreens and CVS pharmacies will pace the distribution of first phase COVID-19 vaccines in Missouri nursing homes and LTCs, allowing pharmacy techs to immunize could have the most benefit for smaller, independent pharmacies in allowing them to contribute to the effort by early next year.
“We’re encouraging as many pharmacies as possible to be a part of the process," Missouri Pharmacy Association spokesman Ron Fitzwater told reporters earlier this month. "If we’re going to try and immunize 5 million Missourians, then we need everybody to step up.”