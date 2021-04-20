FILE - Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City

Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City

 Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) – Pandemic-related benefits issued to Missouri low-income households through electronic cards issued by the federal Food and Nutrition Service totaled $87,447,389 during fiscal year 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.

The average number of Missouri households participating in the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) was 32,576, according to the USDA. The benefits were provided through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 and related appropriations that allow the agriculture secretary to sign off on state plans to administer the program.

President Biden in January expanded the benefit program, which aids children who were missing meals due to school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The food aid is provided to children who would have received free or low-cost meals under the National School Lunch Act had their schools been open to regular in-person learning, according to the USDA.

---

Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Aid by State

State / TerritorySeptember 2020 Participation (Households)September 2020 Cost of Benefits IssuedFY 2020 March-September Participation (Avg. Households)FY 2020 (Through September) Cost of Benefits Issued
Alabama2,296$786,88229,579$133,252,162
Alaska19,781$14,672,14513,154$21,506,110
Arizona4,074$1,451,64089,071$200,863,970
Arkansas0$0263,477$99,411,246
California1,900,358$626,961,957866,452$1,996,728,881
Colorado16,802$7,963,62424,994$49,779,597
Connecticut465$171,82142,518$105,784,128
Delaware54,972$10,990,34032,752$45,058,970
District of Columbia38,642$7,855,14316,402$33,231,081
Florida9,056$2,825,569149,709$687,738,568
Georgia0$0--$189,686,306
Hawaii64,871$27,751,23838,986$61,188,488
Idaho57,728$27,640,94237,871$38,092,696
Illinois303,633$79,655,246197,540$338,217,328
Indiana172,225$43,019,773176,388$232,137,871
Iowa1,575$498,02041,323$77,396,714
Kansas1,269$705,9997,329$47,896,061
Kentucky627,464$117,515,937194,703$287,249,967
Louisiana6,961$2,929,43547,377$137,155,970
Maine91$34,8538,870$17,496,677
Maryland237,139$48,796,991120,167$244,928,758
Massachusetts383,044$50,709,052241,145$253,910,157
Michigan0$0360,947$373,224,633
Minnesota0$044,937$86,131,262
Mississippi25,574$8,763,81349,842$100,662,494
Missouri153$65,13032,576$87,447,389
Montana6,812$1,903,44514,267$9,370,494
Nebraska4,726$923,95816,984$25,542,544
Nevada100,591$48,184,609100,531$48,184,609
New Hampshire0$49,3858,513$10,129,694
New Jersey348,510$52,607,004197,364$305,806,690
New Mexico251,491$46,820,02379,652$95,680,731
New York631,248$265,913,244458,712$1,036,641,250
North Carolina0$0320,329$332,304,796
North Dakota121$52,5315,985$9,544,293
Ohio500,323$58,289,544164,120$320,025,177
Oklahoma410,595$45,599,858205,298$45,599,858
Oregon0$043,885$106,865,924
Pennsylvania1,245$496,337139,575$366,171,910
Rhode Island80,789$5,628,65327,139$34,550,881
South Carolina951$313,637128,934$159,242,156
South Dakota11$4,2757,484$16,682,191
Tennessee611,183$145,050,905297,473$269,367,286
Texas1,011$357,675268,121$816,756,790
Utah13,275$8,048,96417,566$34,171,790
Vermont2$3883,689$15,049,063
Virginia420,256$70,959,264172,256$313,811,417
Virgin Islands13,057$2,696,10210,175$6,473,321
Washington7,538$5,480,135139,757$147,051,450
West Virginia10$3,01320,111$72,635,742
Wisconsin0$0278,679$113,249,867
Wyoming25,547$7,306,5945,805$9,143,554

Source: Food and Nutrition Service

Tags