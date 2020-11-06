(The Center Square) – Comments came in as the Missouri House of Representatives during the meeting of a second special session on Thursday called by Gov. Mike Parson on a supplemental budget bill.
The state dedicated more than $100 million of its federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to help cover costs associated with the global pandemic, Ashton Kever, communications manager for the Department of Economic Development, told The Center Square.
The governor said the session was necessary as the state has received additional federal funding since the General Assembly passed the FY 2021 budget in May, including funding under the CARES Act.
The supplemental budget contains funding for the School Nutrition Services Program, the Emergency Solutions Grant Program for homelessness prevention, job training grants, and child support payments, and other programs, Parson said in a statement.
State Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, the House Budget Committee chairman, has filed 19 appropriations bills setting those appropriations, according to the Missouri House website.
Kever said the Department of Economic Development already has been using the initial distribution of CARES Act funds.
Missouri used CARES Act funding to help bring more personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturers and distributors to the state through the PPE Retooling Grant Program that Kever said stems from Gov. Mike Parson’s instructions to localize its production.
“We have joined forces with the Department of Health and Senior Services to emphasize the importance of following the CDC’s guidelines to protect public health and promote safe travel and tourism,” he said.
That partnership is part of a bigger effort to help businesses, communities and residents adjust to circumstances changed by COVID-19.
“This funding is being used to help small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and the tourism and hospitality industries who have been hit especially hard by the pandemic,” Kever said.
Kever said how department also took on a data-driven approach to recovery to support statewide efforts.
“It is also being used to expand broadband access, provide funds to startup businesses and support other services essential to a strong economy, now and well into the future,” Kever said.
The Department of Economic Development has worked on its relationships with businesses and communities in each region of the state and gained firsthand insight into how the pandemic has affected them. That in turn helped shape the state’s response to the pandemic.
Work continues to train and prepare Missouri’s workforce for the jobs available in the state. Kever said that developing hiring portals for essential workers during the shutdown played an important role in preparing the state for the ongoing stress on the healthcare system.
“We also assisted GM in hiring temporary workers, keeping all of their shifts open and protecting the livelihoods of many citizens and their families,” he said.
“Through the pandemic we've learned that we must be flexible in our work, and be prepared to change our processes in order to keep our state moving forward,” Kever said.
“While the way we work to bring about these opportunities has changed, we have not lost sight of our mission,” Kever said.