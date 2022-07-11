(The Center Square) – While the mayors of Missouri’s largest cities were at the White House on Monday for an event to highlight the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, they knew a 2021 state law might prevent its full impact.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined President Joe Biden to praise the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first federal firearms legislation passed by Congress in 26 years. However, House Bill 85, signed into law by Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson last year and known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA), prohibits any federal law that infringes on the right to keep and bear arms in the state.
The new federal law enhances background checks for juveniles purchasing firearms. It also requires convicted domestic violence abusers to be entered into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, preventing purchase of a firearm for five years. It also provides funding to states enacting “red flag” laws – court orders for law enforcement or families to temporarily remove guns from a person who poses a risk to themselves or others.
During a video conference with St. Louis media, Jones praised the new federal law but said its impact will be determined by a lawsuit filed by St. Louis and Jackson County against SAPA.
“State legislatures like Missouri have loosened gun safety laws and prevented cities like ours from enacting our own,” Jones said. “That's why federal action is critical. The Safer Communities Act will help save lives. The law will expand background checks, incentivize red flag laws, disarm domestic abusers and invest in community violence, intervention and mental health resources.”
Lucas joined Jones last year in St. Louis to promote efforts to expand community intervention programs when their news conference was interrupted by gunfire.
“I will keep pushing until it becomes clear to our Missouri leaders that more guns on our streets, with higher capacities, with no training requirements, no permits, and no way for officers to get guns off our streets are destroying any sense of safety we once had,” Lucas posted on social media on Monday before the White House event.
Jones thanked retiring Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt for his work in passing the bill.
“Keeping our children and families safe should be a bipartisan issue, but sadly, that's in short supply nowadays,” Jones said. “That's why I am so happy to see Sen. Roy Blunt get this legislation across the finish line. He and I may not always agree, but we can work together where we do agree.”
Blunt faced criticism from state Republicans for embracing the legislation. Rep. Tony Lovasco, R-St. Charles, wrote a letter to Blunt in June – signed by dozens of Republican legislators – stating the bill would result in government seizure of firearms.
“If this measure comes to fruition, a vote for it will directly enable the spread of confiscation laws throughout the country, and further normalize support for the eventual disarmament of this nation,” Lovasco wrote.