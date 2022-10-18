(The Center Square) – A proposed rule requiring Missouri libraries to establish guidelines for restricting materials for minors is creating concerns among librarians.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Monday submitted a rule to require state-funded libraries to have written policies determining what materials are age-appropriate for minors. The proposed administrative rule will be published in the Missouri Register on Nov. 15 and then have a 30-day comment period.
On Tuesday, State Librarian Robin Westphal, whose office operates in the secretary of state’s office, held a conference call with approximately 120 librarians throughout the state in an effort to explain the proposal, called “Library Certification Requirements for the Protection of Minors.” Library policies must be submitted to Westphal.
“I think as a library director I'm concerned about the day-to-day putting this into practice,” Claudia Young, the director of the Missouri River Regional Library in Jefferson City and president of the Missouri Library Association, told The Center Square in an interview. “I can tell you from being in this meeting with the state librarian that my colleagues are very concerned about the about that as well.”
The rule comes after Senate Bill 775 became law in August. The new law prohibits a teacher or librarian of a public or private school from providing, assigning, supplying, distributing, loaning or coercing acceptance of explicit sexual material to a student. A violation is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable with a fine of up to $200,000 and up to a year in prison. The law excludes works of art and materials used in science courses in its definition of explicit sexual material.
“All of this caught me off guard,” Young said. “I don’t think anybody in the library world was expecting this. Although after Senate Bill 775 went into effect, the library world has been kind of reeling from that. So, I guess nothing should surprise us any more.”
The new rule requires libraries to certify in writing its guidelines for minors or risk losing state funds.
“When state dollars are involved, we want to bring back local control and parental involvement in determining what children are exposed to,” Ashcroft said in a statement. “Foremost, we want to protect our children.”
A policy on how materials are selected with respect to the age and maturity level of a minor must be published and posted. Libraries must adopt policies allowing any minor’s parents or guardians the determination of what materials and access will be available to minors. Plus, librarians can’t grant access to any material not approved by a minor’s parent or guardian.
No age-inappropriate materials, as defined by the library, shall be displayed in any areas containing materials predominantly for minors. The library must adopt a policy allowing any person to dispute or challenge the library’s age-appropriate designation and disclose the result to the public and publish it on the library’s website.
No library event or presentation can be held without age-appropriate designation affixed to any publication, website or advertisement under the new rule. Plus, no state funds may purchase materials in any form “that appeal to the prurient interest of any minor.”
“Supporting the efforts of libraries across our state has been a priority of mine since day one – we have been able to provide millions of dollars to libraries through grants and other funding,” Ashcroft said. “Yes, we want to make sure libraries have the resources and materials they need for their constituents, but we also want our children to be ‘children’ a little longer than a pervasive culture many often dictate.”