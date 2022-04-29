(The Center Square) – The Missouri Constitution requires the state’s budget to be completed a week before the General Assembly ends its session.
House Democrats on Thursday stated their top priority is completing the budget before the May 6 deadline, but stated no desire to continue working on any additional legislation put forth by the Republican majority.
“To be honest with you, I think I can speak for the caucus and say that we don't hope these things pass,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said regarding the Republican majorities legislative priorities. “I would be OK with a sine die motion that day because this place is, as Representative (Kevin) Wyndham alluded to, we have last decorum. We have lost statesmanship.”
The Senate restored funding for some of Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s priorities into the budget of approximately $47 billion. However, budget chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, sent the budget to conferences for discussion and possible compromise when it was sent to the House this week.
“We look forward to working with our House colleagues and rectifying the differences between the House and Senate versions,” said Senate appropriations chairman Dan Hegeman, R-Crosby.
Hegeman said conferences would probably begin Tuesday.
Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, expressed confidence in passing the budget because the Senate embraced the governor’s — and the Democrat’s — spending priorities.
“This is ridiculously late, no question, and we're cutting it down to the wire,” Merideth said. “But I think that we're close enough between the House and Senate versions. I know that we'll have a lot of folks on our side of the building ready to support Senate positions on things.”
Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, highlighted the budget provides $214 million for school transportation and $100 million for maintenance of the state’s low-volume roads.
“We’ll be strongly defending some of those positions,” Hegeman said. “They are numerous.”
When asked by reporters on Thursday to reveal what budget areas the Senate might compromise on with the House, Schatz and Hegeman wouldn’t give any specifics.
“We’re not going to give away all of our secrets, right?” Schatz said.
Other Senate leaders criticized the increased spending in the budget.
“The Republican Senate passed the most bloated, expansive budget in Missouri history,” Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis said. “It’s more than the state of Illinois, which has twice as many people and J.B. Pritzker as their governor.”