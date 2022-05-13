(The Center Square) – There was scant applause in the Missouri House on Friday as Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial and chairman of the special committee on redistricting, read a message from the Senate stating it approved of House Bill 2090, creating new Congressional maps.
Shaul smiled and gave a sigh of relief on the last day of the legislative session as Missouri was one of the last states in the nation without a map approved by its legislature. The Senate approved the map 22-11 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday and then adjourned – a day before the Constitutional requirement for the session to end. The map now goes to the desk of Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his signature.
Six of Missouri’s eight Congressional seats are held by Republicans. The map sent to Parson appears to maintain geographic areas for the 6-2 split.
Members of the Senate’s conservative caucus criticized the map as potentially becoming a 5-3 split as they predicted parts of eastern Missouri are trending toward Democrats. The caucus also attempted to create a 7-1 map, stating it was more reflective of Missouri’s current Republican makeup. Several House members on both sides of the aisle expressed their dissatisfaction with the map before it was approved 114-34 on May 9.
This was the second map the House sent to the Senate for approval. The first one was amended by the Senate and sent back to the House, where it was rejected.
Members of the Senate’s conservative caucus criticized a procedural move by majority leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, on Thursday to bring the map to a vote.