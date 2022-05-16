(The Center Square) – As leaders of both parties in the Missouri House and Senate reviewed the 2022 legislative session, they praised achievements and criticized dysfunction.
“Taxpayers want to see results,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, told reporters on Friday after the session ended. “I think that is definitely one of the biggest things we’re going to be talking about when knocking on doors, just the chaos that happens here and the wasted time that we are spending when folks are asking for help.”
Voters will choose representatives in each of the 163 House seats this November. Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, won’t be running due to term limits, but said spending in the state’s $49 billion budget, an all-time high, is appropriate.
“These are items some of my constituents would expect us to spend money on,” Vescovo said. “Some of these items are bipartisan items. I think it wouldn’t be a problem for me to go home and say, yes, I increased spending in these areas. And I think most of my constituents would say, well, that makes a lot of sense to us.”
Vescovo and Quade criticized the Senate adjourning after approving the state’s Congressional district map on Thursday evening, the day before the end of the session. During the previous months, the Senate’s conservative caucus filibustered to stop versions of the map. The conservative caucus argued for legislation regarding the teaching of critical race theory in schools and preventing transgender athletes from competing in sports.
“I believe that that we could have, from the standpoint of the Republican caucus, done a lot better,” said Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis and a leader of the conservative caucus. “In the conservative caucus, we're always on the tip of the spear on every one of those issues and to the very end we were pushing. … I'm disappointed that we didn't do those things.”
Senate majority leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said ending the session a day early was acceptable to both parties.
“It’s no secret this place was ugly at times, difficult to watch,” Rowden said. “Sometimes there were days where, frankly, I went home embarrassed, partly because, for better or worse, I knew I was part of the problem."
Senate minority leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, said the session was physically and emotionally draining.
“We had a lot of successes this year and it was hard on people,” Rizzo said. “People look at us as (public) figures, but we’re human beings. I think I’ve slept two hours in the last 48 hours. You’re dealing with really heavy issues all the time. ... We had some good wins, good successes and we punted on some stuff we probably should have.”