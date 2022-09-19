(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson called a special legislative session to focus on lengthening agricultural tax credits and reducing the state income tax, but legislators filed 32 bills on a wide range of issues.
There were 10 bills filed in the House, but only three deal with income tax. Of the 22 filed in the Senate, nine deal with income tax.
Along with the income tax bills filed in the House, Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, filed a bill to exempt eyeglasses and contact lenses from sales tax and another to exempt food from sales tax.
Two House bills don’t directly include action on income or sales tax. Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Defiance, filed House Bill 2, the “Marijuana Freedom Act.” A similar bill didn’t get through the legislative process earlier this year. Missouri voters will decide in November whether to change the Missouri Constitution to allow recreational marijuana.
Rep. Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, introduced a House Bill 4 to allow sports wagering. He sponsored a sports wagering bill during the regular session that was passed by the House but died in the Senate.
Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, introduced two bills, one dealing with individual and corporate income taxes and another on agricultural tax credits. He also filed Senate Bill 20 to establish the Save Women’s Sports Act and Senate Bill 21, requiring the state’s board of education to prohibit the teaching of divisive concepts.
Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, filed Senate Bill 16, which would repeal provisions of the law giving the Department of Agriculture oversight over standards relating to anhydrous ammonia.
Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, introduced Senate Bill 22, which prohibits any physician or health care provider from providing gender transition procedures to any minor or referring any minor for such procedures. The bill also prohibits the teaching of divisive concepts, creates a parents’ bill of rights and a “Save Women’s Sports Act.”
Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, filed bills to repeal a portion of the motor fuel tax and the exemption and refund process available to that portion of the tax and to repeal the corporate income tax.