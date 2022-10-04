(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday received the second and final bill he requested when calling a special legislative session in August.
House Bill 3, providing $40 million in agriculture tax credits, passed 26-3 on Tuesday in the Senate. Last week, the House approved Senate Bill 3, giving approximately $1 billion back to taxpayers. It reduced the state income tax from 5.3% to 4.9%, possibly reaching 4.5% if tax revenues increase.
"I'm glad we finished on a positive note," Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, told reporters after adjournment. "Obviously, it took a little longer than some of us would have liked. But for the future, the people who are going to be here, good luck. That's all I can say."
Wood energy producers, urban farms, ethanol and biodiesel retailers and soybean producers are some industries receiving extensions of tax credits from two to six years. The bill also changes regulations for log trucks and anhydrous ammonia and modifies loan programs for special agriculture crops and family farms.
"We didn't know exactly how this was going to go," Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said. "The two issues could have brought forth a lot of passion and enthusiasm from different groups. We were able to bridge the gap thanks to the guys over here and get those agriculture credits done today and get the tax cut passed last week. Those are two big things that really matter for people in Missouri."
Senate Minority Leader Ken Rizzo, D-Independence, said both bills were due to billions in federal funds flowing into Missouri.
"I think the Republican majority should be sending a very big thank you card to President Biden," Rizzo said. "He has invested in the United States. He invested in the state of Missouri with an infrastructure plan that will bring billions of dollars to Missouri for our roads and bridges. He has provided the surplus which allowed them to do a tax cut."
Rowden blamed federal spending for causing inflation and economic pressure.
"At the end of the day, like him or not, Joe Biden has spent an insane amount of money – more than he ever had to – and has caused a tremendous amount of inflationary pressure that has to resolve itself somehow," Rowden said. "And it's resolving itself on the backs of low- and middle-class folks."
Missouri had a $4 billion surplus on June 30, the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Rowden acknowledged federal funding is influencing legislative actions but said a larger tax cut wasn't feasible.
"There is federal money coming and there's no doubt about that," Rowden said. "But even when you pull that back, there's still a surplus – a significant one. So the idea that we would take all of the surplus, which we clearly are not doing – not anywhere close – and give it all back is certainly something I think a lot of people would have thought was irresponsible."