(The Center Square) – Missouri Rep. Tricia Derges, R-Nixa, was convicted for fraudulently attempting to obtain $900,000 in federal COVID-19 funds and a separate $200,000 scheme involving fake stem cell treatments.
A jury deliberated about six hours over two days in federal court in Springfield before returning guilty verdicts Tuesday on all counts. Derges, 64, was found guilty of 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription and two counts of making false claims to a federal law enforcement agent.
“This is an elected official who stole money from the public, a purported humanitarian who cheated and lied to her patients, and a medical professional who illegally distributed drugs,” U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a statement after the federal trial.
Several media outlets reported House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, asked Derges to resign after the January 2021 grand jury indictment. She refused and said she would be found innocent. Vescovo removed her from all committees.
Federal statutes require a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole on each of the 10 wire fraud counts and each of the 10 drug distribution counts. The conviction on two false statements carries a maximum statutory sentence of five years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a review by the U.S. Probation Office.
Derges was elected to the Missouri House in November 2020 to represent District 14, covering Christian County in southwest Missouri. The biography on her House web page states she is a medical doctor and entrepreneur. She and her husband, Daniel, have eight children and 23 grandchildren. The bio states she was recognized by President George W. Bush in 2004 for her manufacturing career and received multiple other awards for community service.
She sold her company and attended medical school in the Netherlands Antilles, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 2014, according to the bio. She owns a chain of primary and urgent care clinics in underserved areas of southwest Missouri. She founded a nonprofit medical, dental and mental health clinic, “Lift Up,” to serve the homeless, poor and veterans.
Court documents show Derges applied for $882,644 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for “Lift Up” from Greene County’s $34 million allocation. Derges sought CARES funds for COVID-19 tests, which were already paid for by her for-profit Ozark Valley Medical Clinic.
Derges received $296,574 in federal COVID-19 funds for “Lift Up” to provide testing services, but didn’t perform any.
Derges marketed a stem cell treatment to patients suffering from tissue damage, kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Lyme disease and urinary incontinence among other illnesses. Instead, the treatment was amniotic fluid without any stem cells. After acquiring the fluid from the University of Utah for $244 per milliliter, Derges charged her patients a total of $191,815 – $950 to $1,450 per milliliter.
Derges was convicted of 10 counts of distributing Oxycodone and Adderall over the internet without conducting an in-person medical evaluation, as required by federal law.
“She violated her position of trust to selfishly enrich herself at the expense of others,” Moore said. “But a jury of her peers, in a unanimous verdict, saw through her smokescreen of excuses and ridiculous claims, and now she will be held accountable for her criminal behavior.”