(The Center Square) – The Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA) has withdrawn from the National School Boards Association (NSBA), citing the national organization’s call for “federal intervention” as a violation of its “guiding principles of local governance.”
Gov. Mike Parson lauded the decision.
"We applaud MSBA's decision to withdraw from NSBA," the governor said in a statement. "Missouri parents value local control, and when it comes to our children's education, parents have a right to know what is being taught and to have their voices heard. Recent actions by NSBA to paint parents as radicals and solicit unwarranted action by the Biden Administration shows a clear disconnect with Missouri Schools."
“While we recognize there are serious issues occurring around the country and in some communities in Missouri, we strongly disagree with the tone of the NSBA letter and especially with the call for federal intervention,” MSBA Executive Director Melissa Randol wrote in an Oct. 7 letter.
In a Sept. 29 letter to President Joe Biden, NSBA President Dr. Viola Garcia and CEO Chip Slaven wrote “immediate assistance is required to protect our students, school board members and educators who are susceptible to acts of violence.”
Board members and educators nationwide have been “attacked” because of approving COVID-19 mask mandates and many are “under threat” because of “propaganda” on critical race theory, they wrote.
“As these acts of malice, violence and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” they wrote, calling for a joint expedited review by the U.S. Departments of Justice, Education, Homeland Security and FBI of organized groups showing up at school board meetings.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Oct. 4 directed Justice Department and FBI officials to meet with school boards and educators nationwide to assess and address threats.
The letter sparked outrage nationwide. Garcia and Slaven apologized for some language in their letter, but Republicans championing parents’ rights rallied against what they said was federal overreach.
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri demanded Garland resign for ordering the FBI “to intimidate parents” and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, running for the U.S. Senate being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt’s 2022 retirement, said he’ll resist any federal attempt to turn concerned parents into domestic terrorists.
“Showing up to a public meeting to object to teaching our kids to despise our country or forced masking of Americans should be protected, not criminalized.” he said.
After Pennsylvania’s chapter withdrew from the NSBA, Missouri Senate Majority Floor Leader Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, called on the MSBA to state its position.
“Missouri parents deserve to know who is fighting for them and fighting against them,” Rowden said in a letter to MSBA. “And to be clear – violence is never acceptable. But to generically attempt to classify protests of any kind as ‘domestic terrorism’ is an overt attempt to take away the First Amendment rights of those who disagree with you. That is unacceptable and un-American.”
Two days later, Randol announced the state group had left NSBA after it “demonstrated it does not currently align with MSBA’s guiding principles of local governance.”
Randol acknowledged NSBA’s apology for its Sept. 29 letter but, for now, MSBA will be independent.
“While that is a step in the right direction, we believe NSBA still has significant work ahead, both implementing processes and procedures to prevent similar problems in the future, as well as repairing their fractured relationships,” she wrote.
No school board member or educator “should ever have to endure threats of violence or acts of intimidation against themselves or their families for making these difficult decisions,” Randol said, but dismissive intolerance is unacceptable.
“We absolutely and unequivocally believe in the First Amendment rights of parents and all citizens to speak freely and petition their governments,” she wrote. “We appreciate the passion parents and others have for Missouri’s schools and the children we are serving. We encourage that passion and must create safe opportunities for voices to be heard.”