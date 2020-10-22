(The Center Square) — The Missouri General Assembly will convene Nov. 5 in a special session to allocate $1.2 billion in federal assistance for schools and social programs, including job training, homeless relief, domestic violence and child support.
In a Wednesday proclamation, Gov. Mike Parson called for lawmakers to return to Jefferson City for their second special session since their regular session adjourned in May.
“COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our state, and while we have made great progress, this additional funding will be critical as we continue to respond and work through the recovery process,” Parson said. “We look forward to working with the General Assembly to make sure these funds are distributed across Missouri as soon as possible.”
The timing of the special session, two days after the Nov. 3 election, means some lawmakers may be lame ducks. All 163 House members, and 17 of 34 senate seats, are on the ballot.
Parson himself could be a lame duck. The Republican incumbent is facing a challenge from Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway.
Galloway’s campaign said Parson’s call for a post-election special session to distribute the remaining $1.2 billion from the $2.97 billion Missouri received in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money more than six months ago is too little, too late.
“Gov. Parson’s inability to distribute a billion dollars in CARES Act funding is one of the greatest failures of his two years in office,” Galloway spokesman Kevin Donohoe said. “His administration’s failure to distribute CARES Act funding has seriously damaged Missouri’s ability to test, conduct contact tracing, and provide PPE to communities – and helped derail the state’s recovery from the pandemic.”
The General Assembly adjourned from a 55-day special session in September called by the governor to consider seven crime-related bills. Only two passed.
Parson said Wednesday the Nov. 5 special session could include other proposed legislation, including COVID-19 liability exemptions for nursing homes and other businesses, but added, “It should be very short.”
Following the July-September session, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said Missouri taxpayers paid $200,000 for an assembly staged “solely to boost (Parson’s) prospects of winning reelection.”
Quade said Parson should have called the session to restore some of the $133 million cut from the state’s $35 billion budget – including $2.66 million from the Missouri Department of Public Safety – and allocate CARES Act rather than address crime issues even Republicans didn’t see as priorities.
Parson essentially “defunded” police and emergency responders by not restoring the cuts, she said.
“A year ago, House Democrats strongly urged the governor to take the mounting death toll from violent crime seriously, but he ignored it until pretending to care seemed politically expedient,” Quade said. “Even then, he spurned policies to prevent violent crime in favor of legislation focusing on crime’s aftermath, which won’t prevent a single life from being lost or family from being destroyed. Try as he might to manufacture a contrary public image, the governor’s record on public safety remains dismal.”
On Wednesday, Quade also criticized Parson’s call for a post-election special session.
“When the Legislature passed the current state budget in May, it granted the governor broad authority to spend federal coronavirus relief funds precisely so he would have the flexibility to act without calling lawmakers back to Jefferson City,” she said. “As a result, it is highly questionable whether this special session is even necessary. Calling a special session this close to an election he is in jeopardy of losing seems more like a desperate political move than leadership.”