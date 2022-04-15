(The Center Square) – Leaders from both parties in the Missouri Senate criticized a House elections bill with an amendment giving school districts a vote on allowing transgender athletes.
“I guess they can send over whatever they want,” Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia and majority leader, told reporters. “We are definitely interested in getting voter ID and some election integrity stuff across the finish line. I’m really optimistic about that. But I would assume something like that would probably jeopardize our ability to get the larger package done. I don’t exactly know how that fits into that bill, but we’ll see what happens when it comes over here.”
House Bill 2140, sponsored by Rep. Peggy McGaugh, R-Carrollton, was originally focused on repealing special sections related to voting during the pandemic and clarified absentee balloting. During Wednesday’s floor debate on the bill, Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport and chairman of the Elementary and Secondary Education Committee, successfully passed an amendment giving voters in school districts the opportunity to allow male students – defined in the bill as an individual’s biological sex based on “reproductive biology and genetics at birth” – to participate on school-sponsored athletic teams exclusively for females.
“I think election bills should be about elections,” said Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Kansas City. “Call me old fashioned, but I mean, really?”
Senate Bill 781, sponsored by Sen. Mike Moon, R-Springfield, creates the “Save Women’s Sports Act” and prevents any athletic team or sport designated for females, women, or girls “to be open to students of the male sex as assigned at birth.” The bill was voted out of the Education Committee and will go to the Senate floor next week.
“Obviously we’re not blind to the fact that’s an issue that they want to talk about because in every other department, they’ve been failing in this year,” Rizzo said. “In order to shore up their base and feed red meat to their extremists, they have to talk about, what? Probably 50 kids in the entire state? In state of six million people, we’re dominating the session by talking about under 100 kids that want to play sports.”
Rowden said the issue of transgender athletes would eventually be addressed by the Senate and downplayed the political nature of introducing the topic.
“It’s not any different than people doing that every other day of the week around here,” Rowden said. “I mean, that’s pretty much a thing.
“You’re not going to avoid the subject. Certainly, it’s going to happen at some point. I don’t know if it happens this year or not, but you know it’s not a conversation that’s going away.”
McGaugh’s bill was referred to the House Fiscal Review Committee on Thursday and could face a final vote next week.